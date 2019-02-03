The Monroe Doctrine may be dead in Latin America, but its ghost still haunts the White House

Michael Shifter is president of the Inter-American Dialogue and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, where he teaches Latin American politics.

In 1823, President James Monroe issued a warning to European powers not to try to seek influence in Latin America, wielding the threat of military intervention to deter such incursions. And ever since then, successive U.S. administrations have felt that his pronouncements empowered them to treat Latin America and the Caribbean as the United States’ backyard, invading a host of countries and supporting coups against unfriendly governments throughout the hemisphere. Later, the targets of the so-called Monroe Doctrine extended to include the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and these days, the likes of Russia and China.

Unilateral military intervention in the region has become virtually synonymous with the United States, even after a high-profile speech at the Organization of American States (OAS) in 2013, in which John Kerry, then the secretary of state, declared: "The era of the Monroe Doctrine is over.”

Of course, by that point, the 19th-century doctrine had been rendered obsolete by changes in Latin America, the United States and the world. And yet, the discourse still being espoused by parts of the media, pundits and policy-makers in the United States regarding the Venezuelan crisis seems to revive that bygone era of unilateral interventionism in Latin America. In 2017, to the surprise of his closest foreign policy advisers, Donald Trump referred to a possible “military option” in Venezuela. Months later, then secretary of state Rex Tillerson defended the Monroe Doctrine as a successful foreign-policy approach, ignoring its broadly negative image in Latin America.

Since then, domestic and international factors have dramatically increased pressure on Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who succeeded Hugo Chávez after the Bolivarian leader’s death in 2013, and has presided over the utter ruin of the oil-rich nation. And while many governments in the region have joined the United States in condemning Mr. Maduro and recognizing Juan Guaido, leader of Venezuela’s opposition leader and of the democratically elected National Assembly, as the country’s interim president on Jan. 23, it is clear there are still plenty of temptations for Washington to go it alone by sending in its military. Influential players such as national security adviser John Bolton and Marco Rubio, Florida’s Republican senator, continue to muse about such intervention, perhaps as a way of posturing and escalating pressure on Mr. Maduro. Mr. Bolton’s close association with the disastrous U.S.-led Iraq war and his past statements supporting regime change in Iran do not inspire confidence in restraint.

But if the United States wants to play a constructive role in fostering a peaceful, democratic transition in Venezuela, it must continue to resist these temptations, and keep working as part of a broad, international coalition.

The Lima Group, a bloc of 14 countries in the hemisphere, has been key in isolating Mr. Maduro internationally. On Jan. 4, the group urged the dictator to cede power to the National Assembly until free and fair elections can be held. To be sure, the unprecedented exodus of Venezuelan migrants and refugees to many countries in the region – the United Nations has estimated that more than three million have fled – helped increase pressure on governments to adopt a stronger position. The OAS, especially its secretary-general Luis Amalgro, has also been forceful in its condemnation of the Maduro regime and its call for restoring democratic rule in Venezuela. If the Trump administration buys into these efforts, it can even help reaffirm core American values.

A military intervention by a world superpower like the United States in Venezuela is highly improbable. But even maintaining that possibility, with its echoes of the Monroe Doctrine, could undermine the Latin American coalition that today holds the best chance of success. It could also expose a fault line in the Lima Group countries, between moderate and more hard-line governments – threatening unity and diminishing the bloc’s effectiveness.

This is a crucial moment in the Venezuela crisis: hopeful, yet uncertain. Moving forward, U.S. officials would be wise to eschew posturing, and instead issue joint statements and co-ordinate actions with their Latin American counterparts to put pressure on Mr. Maduro’s regime and advance Mr. Guaido’s efforts at reconciliation.

If the Lima Group, the OAS and the United States can work together to restore democratic governance in Venezuela, that would in fact be a better signal than any speech or rhetoric about a more constructive U.S.-Latin American relationship. The unfolding drama in Venezuela shows that Mr. Kerry was right to say the Monroe Doctrine is over. But actions speak louder than words.