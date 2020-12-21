 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The pandemic has revealed just how little we understand about how organizations work

Tom Tavares
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Tom Tavares is an organizational psychologist and head of Tavares Consulting Ltd. Dr. Tavares is the author of The Mind Field: What’s Missing in Running Our Organizations.

Centuries ago, before viruses were as understood as they are now, plagues were generally accompanied by a spike in social unrest. Without other evidence, people often returned to religious beliefs, including that others’ sins has sparked the rampant death. Today, amid a global pandemic, we have a far better understanding of the novel coronavirus that is our foe, but tensions are mounting all the same, with people flouting health advice. The reasons, however, are fundamentally the same: COVID-19 has exposed a gap in our understanding of the role and workings of organizations.

Before this crisis, it was easy to take educational institutions and business establishments for granted. If schools closed, students transferred. If firms failed, other jobs were available. But when lockdowns upended everyday life, it became clear just how essential these organizations were, and how little we understood how they actually functioned.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also become clear how much faster individuals react than companies do. As word of the pandemic spread, people emptied store shelves, causing shopkeepers to then place orders with suppliers and wait for deliveries before restocking. Customers who thought organizations behave like humans found such “delays” annoying, and let the people they interacted with know it – front-line store managers and cashiers.

The reality, however, is that organizations are built differently than people. They’re shaped like a pyramid, with decision-making power residing at the top. Work is split into levels and specialized departments and jobs. These hierarchies create focus, which then boosts productivity, but they also often isolate people. This slows the flow of information, especially any bad news that might signal a need for changes. The result: an increase in the time it takes to respond.

Because hierarchies are everywhere we look, the “delays” we have seen in COVID-19 responses should have been entirely expected. Indeed, the hierarchies in the Chinese government generally punishes and restricts bad news, such as the first outbreak; the hierarchies in the World Health Organization had to gather myriad technical data points before they could declare a pandemic; the hierarchies in governments around the world had to wait on information before it could act on quarantining travellers.

Managing organizational change is a problem that extends far beyond this year’s pandemic. In 2013, the Harvard Business Review found that two-thirds of promised corporate changes failed to meet their goals. Since the field of change management emerged in about 1970, tools, training and more than 80,000 books have been produced – but no clear progress. Surprisingly, the author of that article claimed the concepts were sound and faulted individual leaders, instead.

Despite the Scientific Revolution in the mid-1500s, two centuries passed before practical uses of science ignited the Industrial Revolution. The lack of progress in executing changes casts doubt on models. Faulting leaders neglects the isolation that is often inherent in organizations, and ignores the fact that change is accelerating.

The COVID-19 crisis drives home the value of organizational responsiveness. After SARS and MERS outbreaks in recent years, countries such as Taiwan and South Korea fortified their pandemic response and communication systems, which helped them react to COVID-19 more quickly. Countries where leaders withheld bad news or failed to enact change when flaws were previously discovered have struggled through this pandemic.

The gap in knowledge about managing organizational change has created endless and frustrating confusion. People have suffered from decades of failed changes, seemingly for no reason. The ensuing distrust has only deepened divisions and given rise to conspiracy theories and resistance to the “establishment,” as expressed in refusal by some to wear masks.

Story continues below advertisement

The recent Auditor-General’s report on Ontario’s response to COVID-19 only added to the confusion. It cited confusion, delays and conflicts. Though details vary, these patterns reflect the structure of organizations. Without that context, however, fingers were pointed at the leader, prompting an emotional reaction.

Arnold J. Toynbee, a historian who studied hierarchical empires, found that “civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.” As failed changes eroded organizational foundations, rulers facing growing unrest tried to sustain unity by inciting the fears of enemies. With globalization, breakneck technological changes and pandemics bombarding people worldwide, nationalism has been on the rise.

The only way the mess we’re in could get worse is if leaders and the public fail to learn from it. Change was accelerating long before COVID-19. Luckily, the organizations supporting our lives have substantial untapped potential. Developing it is essential to our post-COVID recovery efforts and the capacity of our organizational footings to keep pace with change as it continues to accelerate. People are nimble – and so the fastest way to save lives and jobs is for us, individually, to follow health advice.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies