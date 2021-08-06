Open this photo in gallery A cleaned classroom is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Paul W. Bennett is the director of the Schoolhouse Institute, an adjunct professor of education at Saint Mary’s University and the author of The State of the System: A Reality Check on Canada’s Schools.

Alarm bells are ringing in the wake of two disrupted school years owing to COVID-19. An estimated 200,000 Canadian children haven’t been attending school physically or virtually, and observers such as Irvin Studin are warning that the costs of pandemic school closings are “catastrophic and enduring” for the current generation of students.

The fall school opening is fast approaching, but most provincial education authorities haven’t yet grappled with the scale of the problem. Winning back the missing cohort of students, dubbed “third bucket kids” by Mr. Studin, as well as their families, may not be that easy. The century-long struggle for universal public schooling, largely complete by the 1960s in Canada’s provincial systems, may well be with us again.

Some 6 per cent of Canadians lack internet access at home, so a large slice of the country’s 5.2 million students haven’t been able to access online schooling. Many students who do have internet access became disengaged or checked out because they have insufficient family support, lack facility in the language of instruction or were needed to supplement diminished household incomes. Many others, in middle and senior grades, opted to turn off the screens carrying Zoom lessons because, without regular interaction with peers, sports or cultural activities, they felt little connection to school.

Public education was taken for granted in Canada before the pandemic and was one of our least talked about social institutions and public sector systems. For at least the past 50 years, we have enjoyed near-universal schooling for children from six to 16 years of age. Extolling the virtues of public schooling was merely accepted as the natural setting for the maintenance of common civic values and considered essential to the proper functioning of a modern, pluralistic, democratic society.

Public schooling, it is often forgotten, was not achieved overnight, but rather emerged gradually, province to province, from 1852 onward. The last province to do so was Newfoundland and Labrador, which did not establish publicly funded schools supported through taxation until 1942.

Without compulsory attendance, students’ presence in class was sporadic and infrequent, particularly before the First World War in rural areas. Back in 1900, when 70 per cent of the Canadian population lived in rural areas, the average daily attendance rate was 61 per cent. Most pupils, both boys and girls, acquired a basic education, leaving school at the age of nine or 10 to take up work on the farm, in factories or in the home.

Compulsory school laws specifying when students were required to enter school played a significant role in achieving near-universal enrolment. In Ontario, for example, a series of laws enacted between 1871 and 1954 enforced attendance for longer annual durations (from four to eight months a year) and from ages six or seven to 16, the minimum age for leaving school. Hiring attendance officers gradually helped reduce what was termed “truancy,” but it remained common in rural areas during harvest season.

The pandemic has undermined, to a surprising degree, the idea of universal in-person public schooling. While compulsory school laws remain on the books, provincial, regional and local authorities have phased out systemwide attendance officers and no longer have the capacity to enforce compulsory attendance.

A new education frontier is emerging outside the public school system. School disruptions and closings cost Ontario students 28 weeks of regular schooling since March, 2020, and there is evidence of fallout. Motivated parents with financial resources hired teachers and established “learning pods,” but the numbers enrolled remained relatively small. More tellingly, 80 new independent schools were opened in Ontario during the pandemic, bringing the total number to 1,503, mostly small in size and in rural areas. With 150,666 students, Ontario’s independent schools educate more students than Nova Scotia and almost as many as the public systems of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

While some 92.8 per cent of all Ontario students attended public schools going into the pandemic, private, independent schools have solidified their position as a preferred alternative for families with the means to afford them. One recent survey of Ontario independent school principals revealed that, despite the closing of all school buildings, almost half the participating schools did not miss a single day of instruction and, on average, missed less than four days of instruction during the transition to emergency remote learning.

School districts, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, have signalled that this September they will comply with provincial directives and allow students to continue to learn at home under hybrid models (mixed in-person and online) or through remote (completely online) learning. Reliable estimates of the proportion of students who will learn exclusively online are hard to find, but U.S. projections have as many as one in four parents reportedly intending to keep their children at home.

As we approach the new school year, public education remains in pandemic disequilibrium. Confronting accumulated student learning loss is a formidable task, but winning back students and families who drifted away or found alternative provision may take longer, judging from past experience. Two long-standing and reliable indicators are worth watching: changes in the proportion of students enrolled in in-person public schools and the average daily attendance of students. Turning the situation around may well be the most critical education issue of our time.

