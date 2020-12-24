Open this photo in gallery People light candles inside the Church of Nativity on Dec. 23, 2020, ahead of Christmas eve in the West bank city of Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories. Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Michael Coren is an author and ordained in the Anglican Church of Canada.

There is nothing, of course, good about the coronavirus pandemic. It harms, shatters and kills. But there are, if we search hard enough, certain redeeming factors in this death-dark plague. Within the sacrifice and suffering we see acts of goodness, the strengthening of family, the realization that we live in a community. The embrace, through the evaporation of so much that we took for granted, of what is genuinely significant and vital.

Which is why numerous headlines roaring that we may lose Christmas, and demanding to know if it can be saved, seem so misplaced. The possible difficulty of family gatherings aside, much of this hysteria is actually asking whether seasonal materialism will be lost, and whether we can save commercialism. I’d even argue that in some ways the pandemic might make this Christmas more authentic and vibrant. To quote that master of systematic theology Professor Grinch, “What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more?”

It’s hardly a novel contemplation. We’ve forgotten the reasons for the season – it’s all too much about money and gifts, and all the rest. I, however, would look to another fictional creation, of a 19th-century vintage: Consider Dickensian transformation, the born-again Ebenezer Scrooge, the conversion of the self. What the virus may achieve, if we focus on its coruscating possibilities, is to catapult us into new areas of imagination and understanding.

Christmas wasn’t historically a major Christian festival – that place of pride and passion given to Easter. Indeed, Easter still holds this role. But even the strictest church person would acknowledge that Christmas has an appeal far beyond the devout, and while it may have been stripped of so much of its being, it remains a meeting point between believers and non-believers. My parents were totally secular, one Jewish and one not, and yet the Christmas tree and the decorations went up every year, and a spirit of something sweet and magnetic entered the home. We lost our insularity; we felt linked to those we didn’t know.

That is, or should be, the quintessence of the celebration of Jesus’s birth. A young, poor Jewish couple living under imperial occupation reach a makeshift shelter for a baby to be born. It may have been a stable, perhaps a spare room with animals close by, or a cave, of which there are many in the Bethlehem I know well. It wasn’t snowy – there are discrepancies about dates and agricultural conditions – but if you think this matters you’re rather missing the point. It’s not when, or how, but that it occurred.

As Christians, we believe that this was a planned and divine act, that magic entered the world through the Son of God, the creator taking on the most vulnerable and needy form of a baby, to show heavenly solidarity with a suffering humanity. That baby grows into manhood, and sings a grand, sweeping poem of love, peace, justice, grace, forgiveness, hope, equality, revolution, understanding and change. Sings, not shouts. He is a gentle rabbi whose life and beliefs seem dramatically different from the harshness and intolerance of politicized Christians who obsess about abortion, sexuality and other themes that Jesus never mentions.

I realize that to those who reject Christianity, this may all seem like nonsense. Thank God you are able to believe and proclaim that, and I only ask that you have the same respect and patience for those of us who disagree. I’m as frustrated and disappointed by rude atheism as I am by triumphalist religiosity. I’ve read your books, I know many of your champions, and I understand your arguments. Polite disagreement is so much more productive than angry jibes.

What the pandemic has forced on us this Christmas is something unprecedented in the Western world since the Second World War. It’s obliged us to look within, and to ask questions that we usually seem too busy to consider, or don’t because they seem too impractical to care about. Questions about priorities, and even our fate. Who matters, what matters, and is all that sparkles as fun and fulfilling as we once thought?

Christmas isn’t going anywhere – it hasn’t somehow escaped and gone on the run. The coronavirus will certainly change the way we celebrate it, even in church, but it’s no more disappeared than has the moon. Clouds may obscure madam Luna, daytime may make her difficult to see, but she’s always there. So is Christmas, its meaning, and the pristine philosophy symbolized by he whose birth we name it.

The first time I visited Bethlehem was in 1979. I was at university, not yet 20, and thus knew absolutely everything. I was some years away from becoming a Christian, and felt rather superior to the Palestinian monk who was showing me around his town. He asked me about Christmas and whether my family did much for it back home in London. I gave him some sort of bland response. “How about you?” I asked, knowing the challenging conditions of his life. He took a breath, smiled and said, “I’m caught between a rock and hard place. Israel on one side, the decline of Christianity in the Middle East on the other, and a lot of people without jobs, caught up in violence, unsure and afraid.” Then a long pause. “So I suppose in a way, I celebrate Christmas every single day. Every day. But on December 25 it all comes into focus, all becomes just a little more real.”

The pandemic will, we hope and pray, eventually pass and we will rebuild. We will mourn loved ones we have lost, and we will find a way forward. Christmas will survive, this year and the next, and those to come. Whether we allow the Noel of 2020 to change us, and for its spectacular opportunity for rebirth during a time of agony to shape the world anew, is entirely up to us. Be safe, be well and be blessed.

