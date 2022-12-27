Andrew Stobo Sniderman and Douglas Sanderson (Amo Binashii) are the authors of Valley of the Birdtail: An Indian Reserve, a White Town and the Road to Reconciliation.

Canada has welcomed more than 132,000 Ukrainian refugees since the first Russian tanks rumbled toward Kyiv in February. It has been a remarkable effort that stands in stark contrast to the last time vast numbers of Ukrainians came to Canada while fleeing Russian oppression, in the 1890s.

Back then, Hugh John Macdonald – the son of Sir John A. Macdonald, and the leader of the Manitoba Conservatives – reportedly said he sought “good men of the same race” as himself, and that he did “not want a mongrel breed.” (Ukrainians were not “white” in the ways that counted.) Newspapers called the new arrivals “barbarians,” “pampered paupers,” “freaks and hoboes.” Manitoba premier Rodmond Roblin called them “foreign trash.”

But the federal government remained steadfast in its commitment to Ukrainian immigrants. More than 180,000 ultimately came to Canada between 1895 and 1914, transforming the country in the process.

At the end of the 19th century, it was still unclear whether Canada was a viable country. For decades, more people had been emigrating from Canada than were immigrating to it. There was an abundance of arable land, but a shortage of willing farmers.

Then came the 1896 election of Wilfrid Laurier’s Liberal government. He promised more immigrants, and tasked their recruitment to the minister of the interior, a 35-year-old Manitoban named Clifford Sifton.

Mr. Sifton wanted people “to fight the battle of the pioneer’s life,” which required “the toughest fibre that can be found.” He ultimately set his sights on eastern Europeans, particularly Ukrainians, in whom he saw singular talents for farming and baby-making.

In Europe, Ukrainians were a conquered people, their territory carved up and controlled by Austria-Hungary and Russia. Landlords called them pigs, and shut down their schools. Ukrainians had to bow when they came within 100 metres of their landlord’s mansion.

Russia-controlled Ukraine had been renamed Little Russia, and the words “Ukraine” and “Ukrainians” were forbidden. In 1863, Russia banned the use of the Ukrainian language. Meanwhile, Russian authorities demanded crops for taxation and men for military service.

Word spread that a country called Canada was doling out plots of 160 acres for free (plus a $10 registration fee). Mr. Sifton dispatched thousands of agents to Europe to distribute hundreds of thousands of pamphlets, promising that “free land is waiting for you” in the Prairies, and entered into an agreement to pay a German shipping company for every Ukrainian man, woman and child it brought to Canada. At one point, he even tried to ban the publication of Manitoba’s intimidatingly cold temperatures; eventually, he was convinced that a cover-up would be worse than the clime.

Some Ukrainians were inspired by the words of the poet Ivan Drohomereski: I shall go into the wide world / Where there’s neither oppression nor lord ... Oh, to Canada I’ll go, / To the new land, / And where, as they say, / It is a free country.

Pushed by fear and pulled by hope, Ukrainians came to Canada, clearing land for farming, enduring its winters and, over time, thriving. All the while, Mr. Sifton defended them from their many bigoted critics. “The policy adopted of exciting racial prejudice is the most contemptible possible policy because it is one that does not depend upon reason,” Mr. Sifton said. He was so passionate that Ukrainian immigrants came to be known as “Sifton’s Pets.”

But while he seemed the paragon of progressiveness in one aspect, there was a darker side to this early chapter of Canadian multiculturalism.

When Mr. Sifton was minister of the interior, he was also the country’s superintendent of Indian affairs. This put him in charge of both Canada’s newest arrivals and its first inhabitants; his twin missions were to welcome immigrants and to “civilize” Indigenous people. The logic of this mandate was ultimately simple: clear the path for settlers.

“You will have all the money that may be necessary,” Mr. Sifton once told a top immigration official. Meanwhile, he insisted that “the expenditure upon Indians, and particularly upon Indian education, has reached the high-water mark.”

While doing everything in his considerable power to help tens of thousands of settlers receive plots for a pittance, Mr. Sifton also supported the establishment of more residential schools – which then had an average mortality rate of 25 per cent – and oversaw the enforcement of the Indian Act, which made Indigenous people ineligible for homestead land.

For Mr. Sifton, the most important mission was increasing immigration. He celebrated his “pets” as the guarantors of Canada’s future prosperity; he viewed Indigenous people more like pests.

Clifford Sifton epitomizes a sadly enduring Canadian paradox: openness to (many) immigrants, but hostility to Indigenous peoples.