Paris. There are few places in the world that rival the City of Lights in the summer.

That is why tourists worldwide have been flocking to its streets for decades now: the culture, the history and outdoor cafés so ubiquitous you wonder how they all manage to exist.

But there is something else that those arriving in the city during the summer months are discovering: heat so extreme that it kills.

Of course, intense temperatures are not new to continental Europe. If anything, it’s something for which the region has been known over the years. The summer of 2003 will be known as one of the most devastating in Europe’s history, with a heat wave responsible for the deaths of more than 70,000 people – with more than 15,000 in France itself. Temperatures hovered around 40 C or higher for weeks.

I recently got a taste of this on a visit to Paris. While the thermometer didn’t quite hit 40 C, it got close enough. I can tell you, high 30s doesn’t feel the same everywhere. In Paris, the heat sits on you. It’s like there are no escape routes for it. The city is so dense that all that concrete just sucks the heat in and doesn’t let it go.

There isn’t nearly as much foliage in Paris as there is in many European capitals. Consequently, the city doesn’t offer much sanctuary for those who might be suffering the ill effects of too much heat. Many buildings have no air conditioning. The insane number of cars doesn’t help much either. The greenhouse gases they emit help trap the heat.

Thousands of Parisians rely on their bicycles to get to and from work every day – not air-conditioned cars. You wonder how they do it when the mercury climbs h40 C.

Perhaps not surprisingly, a new study suggests those who live in Paris face the highest risk of heat-related death anywhere in Europe. According to a study published in The Lancet, researchers studied mortality risks related to both heat and cold across 854 cities from 2000 to 2019: Paris led the list in heat-related health incidents across all age groups.

The likelihood of excess deaths due to rising temperatures was 1.6 times higher in Paris than other European cities.

Of course, what makes all of this even more profound is that Paris is where the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change was negotiated and signed in 2015. It recognized the dire situation the planet increasingly finds itself in as a consequence of greenhouse gas emissions and set out a number of goals, such as holding the increase in global average temperature to below 2 C above pre-industrial levels.

But we also know that much of the world is failing to achieve interim markers set out as part of that agreement.

Paris is increasingly the poster child of the consequences of a warming planet and how, despite our best efforts, we are increasingly not prepared for them.

A fresh report released this summer offers a bleak view of the future for the French capital, predicting that temperatures could routinely hit 50 C by 2050. By 2030, the city could expect an average of 34 heatwave days – which is more than double the 14 heatwave days recorded in 2008, it said.

The picture it paints is almost dystopian in its outlook: an electrical grid constantly suffering power outages; melting asphalt forcing the closure of some roads; residential buildings becoming uninhabitable because of the city’s famed roofs made of zinc, a highly conductive metal that absorbs heat.

Paris is doing its best to counter rising temperatures. For instance, it is trying to create more green space as a refuge from the heat. It is trying to reduce car traffic, something I saw little evidence of. It is attempting to reduce the amount of all that zinc roofing. But those efforts seem mostly insufficient to battle what’s already here, temperature-wise – let alone what’s coming.

The reality is that Europe is warming faster than the global average, at about 2.2 C above pre-industrial times. Globally, this summer has been the hottest on record, according to numbers released by the European Union Climate Change Service. The three-month period from June through August smashed previous records, with an average temperature of 16.8 C – which is 0.66 C above average.

Everything scientists long predicted is coming true. Paris, meantime, is preparing to host hundreds of thousands of people who will arrive next year for the Summer Olympics.

It should make for an absolutely sizzling spectacle – and perhaps not in a good way.