 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The politicization of professional sports is a home run for society

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Workers load an All-Star sign onto a trailer after it was removed from Truist Park in Atlanta on April 6, 2021.

John Spink/The Associated Press

As an example of sport flexing political muscle, consider the recent move by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. After legislation passed in Georgia’s state legislature that limited the voting rights of minorities, Mr. Manfred – in consultation with MLB teams, current and former players, and the players’ union – took action. He moved one of the sport’s showcase events, this summer’s All-Star Game, from Atlanta to Colorado.

What a precedent that could set. Peach State Republicans who brought in the legislation were outraged. So was the shut-up-and-dribble crowd, those who senselessly insist athletes should stay in their lane and keep their noses away from the political fray.

That’s not about to happen. Major League Baseball’s intrusion was just one recent example of sports figures increasingly turning to political activism.

Story continues below advertisement

After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, National Basketball Association players took the lead in the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing those three words emblazoned on their shirts and clamouring at courtside for social justice. The National Football League’s players struck a blow for minority rights in backing quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem. Players from championship teams from around the sports world spurned the traditional invitations to the White House in protest of Donald Trump’s politics.

Just this weekend, at the Masters golf tournament – which is held at the longtime bastion of white privilege that is Augusta National – much time was given over to honouring Lee Elder, the first Black man to ever compete in the tournament. Club poohbahs were finally made to feel guilty enough to do so.

There have been athlete protests before, but nothing like today’s. In the past, the big American leagues stayed away from politics. Athletes played the role of patriots. To what was happening off the field, they wore blindfolds.

The new Georgia law limits mail-in voting, which favoured the Democrats. President Joe Biden drew much criticism for labelling it “sick.” It was “Jim Crow for the 21st century,” he said. Even The Washington Post called him out for hyperbole.

But there’s no doubting the intent of the law is voter suppression. Does anyone think Georgia Republicans would have changed the laws had they not lost the state in the general election as well as subsequently losing the state’s two Senate seats, which cost the national party a majority in that chamber?

The presidency of Donald Trump politicized everything, even sport.

Part of the appeal of sport is that it is a source of escapism, a comforting distraction from the dross of politics and other daily afflictions. Not so much anymore, as athletes take on more and more political activism and sport becomes embroiled in the culture. Sport’s bipartisan flavour will dwindle.

Story continues below advertisement

Athletes can no longer stand idly by as those conflicts rage, nor should they – too much is at stake. With their overpowering presence in the public consciousness, they can exert social pressure like few others and are doing so in a way that – unlike as we saw with hockey commentator Don Cherry in Canada – is racially progressive.

The more prominence sports receive, the better. The benefits of sport are well known but not emphasized enough. Sport is character-building. It is a source of teamwork, of individual and national self-esteem. It has “the power to unite people,” as Nelson Mandela put it, “in a way that little else does.”

To be sure, it has its share of abuse and scandal and shame. But sport gives a nation heroes and role models and exhilaration. It is a source of health and fitness. It moves youth from the streets to the soccer fields and the baseball diamonds. It is a kindler of dreams.

Sports provides these advantages to all nations, but the United States is a special case – it is one of the remaining areas where American exceptionalism thrives. It is much the marrow of the country. Its college athletics are incomparable; its football, basketball and baseball leagues captivate the masses. In many sports, America sets the standards.

The notion held by many that athletes shouldn’t be able to speak out on the issues of day is irrational. Just like non-athletes, just like anyone in any profession, they are entitled to exercise their constitutional free-speech rights.

Fay Vincent, a former baseball commissioner, joined a large chorus of critics in saying “Major League Baseball can’t become a weapon of the culture wars.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wrong. The culture wars need all the weapons available, provided they are on the right side of the battlefield. And that’s where, as they campaign for social justice, the new sports activists hold court.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies