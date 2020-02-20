Jula Hughes is the dean of the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University. Elizabeth Blaney is the director of administration and program development at the New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council.

In June of last year, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls called for measures to improve the relationship between the RCMP and Indigenous communities across Canada. The message was clear: The RCMP cannot be effective in helping end the violence against Indigenous women, girls, and gender and sexual minorities unless it has the trust of the people. This led the inquiry to “call on all actors in the justice system, including police services, to build respectful working relationships with Indigenous peoples.” RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki committed to working on more trustful relations in the national inquiry hearings; there is every reason to think that she was sincere.

Since then, however, the pipeline ambitions of the federal government over Wet’suwet’en traditional lands have sparked countrywide protests, with blockades impeding critical infrastructure. The RCMP have been called in to intervene, and they have entered Wet’suwet’en traditional territory and in some cases displaced supporters of the hereditary chiefs.

These high-profile, highly visible actions undermine the centrepiece of any potential way forward for the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls: a better relationship between Indigenous communities and the RCMP. Indeed, the national inquiry rightly drew attention to the close connection between violence against Indigenous women and girls and state interference with land. Actions by the “Canadian state, designed to displace Indigenous peoples from their land, social structures and governance … is the cause of the disappearances, murders and violence.” And so every day in which RCMP raids are broadcast on national TV only deteriorates the trust that is so vital to Commissioner Lucki seeing through her promise.

For the past four years, research teams from five universities have been visiting Indigenous communities across Eastern Canada – from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador – to seek input on how to end the violence that causes Indigenous women and girls to go missing, and how to better respond to Indigenous missing persons reports. We found that distrust of police and the ubiquitous threat of having children removed by child protection services are major contributors to late and incomplete reporting of missing Indigenous persons. This is important because early, comprehensive reporting is closely tied to good outcomes in terms of locating people safe and sound.

Yet, myths about waiting periods abound, and concerns about lack of police responsiveness stand in the way of getting necessary assistance. Victims of violence and their families need to know that the police are on their side, that police will respond to calls quickly and reliably, and that they have the necessary cultural competency to interact with Indigenous callers reporting a missing person with compassion and respect. While police responses are only one aspect of an effective strategy for ending the violence against Indigenous women and girls, no strategy can succeed without effective policing. For government to make good on its commitment to keeping Indigenous women and girls safe, they have to also commit to supporting the relationship-building work of the RCMP.

It may be inconvenient for the federal government to have to negotiate rather than send in the Mounties. It may even delay some projects and derail some others altogether. But using the RCMP to aggressively support fossil-fuel infrastructure against the wishes of Indigenous protesters sends a message that the RCMP are the enemy – which in turn continues to put Indigenous women at grave risk of violent victimization.

One solution that has been proposed is to remove Indigenous policing from the RCMP portfolio of services. Our research shows that this is not a promising avenue. This is because Indigenous peoples are not interested in the niceties of organizational charts and jurisdictional boundaries when it comes to policing; police are police, whether they are federal, provincial or municipal. Instead of further dividing areas of policing and exposing Indigenous women and girls to the many cracks in a system of fractured responsibilities, what is needed is an integrated policing strategy that has the capacity to build trusting and respectful relationships.

The RCMP’s leadership has publicly stated that they’re committed to accomplishing this. That is an important first step. But they cannot carry this out if their political masters direct them to standing up for the fossil-fuel industry instead. The RCMP are caught between a rock and a hard place in these circumstances. The government simply cannot have it both ways.

Ultimately, ending the violence requires building relationships. And relationships don’t thrive when one side is wearing riot gear.

