The things they carried: Migrants from Latin America share their prized possessions

Opinion

Over 24 hours, Agence France-Presse photographers followed migrants earlier this month heading north through Central America and Mexico to reach the American border. These are the valuable items they chose to take on the journey

The Globe and Mail

Sandra, a Honduran migrant, holds a rosary in a shelter in Veracruz State run by Las Patronas, an organization that provides food and shelter to migrants without documents travelling by train to the U.S. border.

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Faustino Castillun, 49, who was repatriated from the United States after his third attempt in two years to cross the border, shows family pictures at Ciudad Juarez House of Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Pedro Andres Mora, 18, who was repatriated from the United States after his first attempt to cross the border, shows his wallet and a Bible at Ciudad Juarez House of Migrants.

HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Venezuelan migrant Faviola Louido Vergara, 48, nshows off her cell phone at a shelter run by El refugio, an organization that provides aid to migrants during their stay in Guadalajara, Mexico.

ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images

Angel Ayala, a Mexican migrant deported from the United States, shows off his most treasured possessions at Smugglers Gulch, near the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico.

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

Victorino Ramos Chavarria, 40, shows off two pendants with religious imagery after he was repatriated to Ciudad Juarez.

HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Honduran migrant Denis Josue Garcia Varela, 30, shows off his bracelet at a shelter run by FM4 Paso Libre, an organization that offers hosting, feeding and legal advice to migrants during their stay in Guadalajara.

ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images

A Mexican migrant minor shows an image of Padre Jesus of Petatlan Guerrero at a migrant minors shelter in Tijuana.

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images

Juan Israel Rodriguez Tejeda, 27, shows a pendant with an image of San Juditas at the El refugio shelter in Guadalajara.

ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images

