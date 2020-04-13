 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The UN’s relative silence speaks volumes about the U.S.'s failure to lead

Jutta Brunnée
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Jutta Brunnée is a professor of law at the University of Toronto.

“Will the United Nations serve the purpose of its founding or will it be irrelevant?” This was the challenge issued by U.S. President George W. Bush in 2002 as he advocated for Security Council authorization of military action in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

Some 18 years later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the question of the UN’s relevance is in the air again. Even with states declaring themselves determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, as they do in the UN Charter, it’s not clear they are set on saving the world from a different but equally deadly scourge. And they should be: The Second World War caused 50 to 60 million deaths; left unchecked, COVID-19 could kill 40 million people worldwide.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

What are the coronavirus rules in my province? A quick guide to what’s allowed and open, or closed and banned

Of course, notwithstanding some national leaders’ rhetoric, the pandemic itself is not a war. But the economic, social and political upheaval wrought by it threatens the stability that more prosperous regions have come to take for granted. In the world’s conflict zones, COVID-19 risks escalating tensions and unravelling peace-building efforts. And as unimportant as multilateralism may feel as death tolls mount at home, all states now must look ahead as well as abroad, co-ordinating measures and pooling resources to support the weakest states. COVID-19 cannot be stopped anywhere unless it is tackled everywhere.

Despite the usefulness of its charter’s collective-security system, the UN has been largely silent. But as was the case in 2002, the UN may not be the proper target of criticism. After all, the organization can only be as relevant as its members – especially the five permanent members of the Security Council, known as the P-5 – allow it to be.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has rightly called the pandemic “the most challenging crisis we have faced since the Second World War,” and the General Assembly, in rare unanimity, adopted a resolution calling for “intensified international co-operation to contain, mitigate and defeat the pandemic.” But the Security Council has been silent, paralyzed by the veto-bearing permanent members.

That is not for lack of trying. The council’s 10 non-permanent members (Belgium, Estonia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Indonesia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Tunisia and Vietnam) promoted a draft resolution declaring the pandemic “a threat to humanity and to international peace and security.” It called on countries to “provide protection for the most vulnerable in conflict zones,” echoing the Secretary-General’s urgent call for a global ceasefire that would allow war-torn regions to focus on combating the virus.

France, a P-5 member, sought support among the others for a similar resolution. But the United States insisted on references to the “Wuhan virus,” China resisted characterizing the pandemic as a threat to international peace and security, and Russia demanded that sanctions be lifted to facilitate a response to the virus.

A determination that the pandemic is a threat to international peace and security would not merely confirm the obvious, it would open the door to the council’s unique power to decide on measures that bind all member states, as it did after 9/11, when it required states to take sweeping counterterrorism measures. Although the current threat is immeasurably greater, given the sensitivities about the boundaries of its “peace and security” mandate, the council is unlikely to impose specific pandemic-response measures on states. Still, demonstrating unity in the face of the crisis would send a powerful signal around the world.

But when the Security Council, forced by a vote of its non-permanent members, finally convened a closed-door meeting last week, no resolution emerged. It could muster only a tepid statement recalling the need for unity and solidarity with those affected and expressing support for the Secretary-General’s efforts concerning the pandemic and conflict-affected countries.

Story continues below advertisement

Alas, it is not the whole of the Security Council that is responsible for this disgraceful outcome. There is plenty of blame to go around among the P-5, but the Trump administration deserves to be singled out.

Its disdain for multilateralism and the UN is as obvious as its failure to lead. The contrast with the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, when the Obama administration rallied the council behind a resolution declaring Ebola a “threat to international peace and security,” could not be starker.

Donald Trump’s U.S. is a distorted shadow of itself. Its inability to rise to this moment of global crisis will be costly. It is not the UN that risks making itself irrelevant in global politics, but the United States of America – and the world will be worse off for it.

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on refugees, conflict and the economy. Gladwell was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies