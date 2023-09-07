Open this photo in gallery: President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug., 23.POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Frank Ching is a Hong Kong-based freelance journalist.

In March, as Chinese President Xi Jinping was ending his state visit to Russia, he bid an emotional farewell to his host, Vladimir Putin. “Right now there are changes the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years,” the Chinese leader said, alluding to a perceived decline of the U.S.-led global order. “And we are the ones driving these changes together.”

Last month, Mr. Xi left China for the second time this year, this time bound for Johannesburg for a state visit, as well as for the 15th gathering of the leaders of BRICS, the five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The three-day summit was a transformative affair, with the group more than doubling its size by accepting six new members: Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia. Three of the six are major oil-producing countries, suggesting that the bloc may attempt to end the pricing of oil and gas in dollars.

Even before its expansion, BRICS was slightly larger than the G7 Western economies in terms of purchasing-power parity (PPP). With the addition of the six countries, the 11-nation “BRICS Plus” group will, according to the Financial Times, account for 47 per cent of the world’s population and 37 per cent of its GDP in PPP terms, compared to 9.8 per cent of the world’s population and 29.8 per cent of global GDP for the G7.

Beijing has been a major proponent of BRICS expansionism. It was Mr. Xi who, at the 2017 summit in Xiamen, China, first introduced the concept of BRICS Plus. And in Johannesburg last month, Mr. Xi continued his pitch. “We should let more countries join the BRICS family to pool wisdom and efforts to make global governance more just and equitable,” the Chinese President said, appearing to confirm reports of division within BRICS; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have argued for a slower pace of expansion.

The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 to draw investor interest to the four emerging economies. After they decided to join forces and added South Africa, the bloc became BRICS. And it has come a long way since 2011, when it held its first five-member summit in Sanya, on China’s Hainan Island. According to the Sanya Declaration, “BRICS aims at contributing significantly to the development of humanity and establishing a more equitable and fair world.”

More recently, the group has focused on financial issues, including floating the idea of a BRICS currency. A BRICS bank, the New Development Bank, was founded in 2014. Increasingly, BRICS countries use their national currencies when trading with each other, and not the U.S. dollar.

And at the latest summit – which the Russian President attended virtually because of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes in Ukraine – the group called for reform of the Bretton Woods institutions, “including for a greater role for emerging markets and developing countries.” Currently, the World Bank is always headed by an American and the International Monetary Fund by a European.

Although China is now the world’s second-largest economy, it still claims to be a developing country. By identifying as such, China depicts itself as the leader of the Global South. As befitting this role, Mr. Xi was given a hero’s welcome in Johannesburg in August. He was greeted at the airport by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who did not do the same for the two other visiting BRICS leaders, Mr. Modi and Mr. da Silva, and who also presented Mr. Xi with the Order of South Africa.

Despite the bloc’s loud calls for reform, Washington seems unconcerned, apparently preferring to focus on the G20, which is still considered the premier global forum for discussing economic issues. But BRICS members’ issues won’t go away. After all, India is hosting the G20 summit this year; in 2024, the G20′s rotating presidency will go to Brazil, and to South Africa in 2025. And with the addition of Saudi Arabia and Argentina, BRICS will have seven members in the G20 – exactly the same number as the G7.

There are dozens of countries reportedly clamouring to join BRICS. If the West doesn’t co-operate, other players may simply take action to bring this about.

It would be far better if the United States and other Western countries took the demand for reform seriously. That would put the onus on Beijing to see how much reform it is prepared to accept – which may even include advocating for a permanent Security Council seat for India, which has replaced China as the world’s most populous country but has been opposed by China at every turn.