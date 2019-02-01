The Washington bar that puts the capital’s craziness in the Palm of your hand

You want to mix with the movers and the shakers in Washington, or get a read on what the high, the low and the mighty are thinking? Then head to the Palm, the popular steakhouse a few blocks from the White House.

It opened in 1972, the year of the Watergate break-in. On Tuesday, in walked Roger Stone, who did dirty tricks back in those days for Richard Nixon. Now, almost five decades later, he is suspected of doing the same for Donald Trump. Last week, the Mueller probe into election collusion by the Russians indicted him.

A bit after Mr. Stone arrived, former defence secretary James Mattis made his way into the restaurant. Later arrived Lanny Davis, the lawyer for former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has flipped on the president.

Mr. Davis was given a seat far away from Mr. Stone near Wolf Blitzer’s table – you can tell it’s Mr. Blitzer’s table because it’s got a sketch of his head on the wall directly over it. Plastered all over the Palm’s walls are hundreds of portraits of its best and most celebrated customers.

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Stone is a guy who loves the spotlight. He’s an eccentric who believes publicity is never bad publicity, a note picked up on by comic Steve Martin, who spoofed Mr. Stone on Saturday Night Live. “Hey, wow, what a fun couple of days! I’m loving the ride. Seven felonies! How cool is that?” Now, decades later, a Palm denizen gleefully notes that Mr. Stone was writing a book entitled Woodward and Bernstein: The Godfathers of Fake News.

While pouring me a drink, bartender Chuck Koskinas – who has served four presidents – noted that the Palm’s patrons gave Mr. Stone a good reception, snapping photos with him. How could that be? Because of the way, Mr. Koskinas said, the FBI carried out the Mueller probe’s warrant to take him in. It was via a predawn raid by more than a dozen machine-gun toting gumshoes, as if he was a terrorist threat. “That wasn’t right. It’s not like Roger’s a dangerous man.”

Mr. Koskinas tries to keep things calm between Democrats and Republicans at the Palm. That means he no longer shows political panels on his TV screens above the bar. “Things were getting too heated. Just sports now.”

I asked the manager, Michael Melore, if the Palm was a Republican or Democratic establishment. He responded with one word: “Switzerland.” They don’t want to get a reputation of catering to one crowd or the other.

Bad news, as the bartender puts it, is that Mr. Trump is a “Diet Coke and McDonald’s guy.” It’s hardly an administration that lights up the cocktail circuit. You won’t find, for example, Sarah Huckabee Sanders pounding them back at the Palm.

While Mr. Stone was all over the news for being indicted, she was making headlines for saying the Trump presidency was God’s plan. “I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times, and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Ms. Sanders said, not mentioning how he’s fared with respect to the Ten Commandments. "And that’s why he’s there.”

Mr. Trump has not joined other presidents in showing up at the Palm. But publicist Kellyanne Conway comes through occasionally, and Ivanka Trump made an appearance.

The bar chatter when I was there was hardly Democratic Party spin. When someone mentioned Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old far-left Congresswoman who’s become a media sensation, it brought on a two-word rejoinder: “Hot air.”

A lot of the parlour parley instead focused on Starbucks owner Howard Schultz’s announcement of his intention to run for president on an independent ticket. Democrats are up in arms. They recalled that when Ralph Nader headed the Green Party ticket, the almost 100,000 votes he got in Florida cost Al Gore the presidency. It didn’t help that Mr. Schultz, a longtime Democrat, spent most of the week bashing his own party for having moved too far to the left with candidates advocating such policies as Medicare-for-all and super-high taxes on the rich.

This has all played nicely into Republican hands. Though the Democrats, citing weirdos like Roger Stone, portray the current bunch in power as corrupt and dangerous, the Grand Old Party feels it can turn the tables by citing scary, angry leftists storming the gates.

In these harried times in Washington, you can hear this and all the latest at the Palm.