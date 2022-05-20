Robert Rotberg is the founding director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s program on intrastate conflict, a former senior fellow at CIGI and president emeritus of the World Peace Foundation.

The Horsemen of the Apocalypse are once again riding hard for the Horn of Africa. Little rain has fallen for four successive years. Without massive rains immediately, the United Nations and several aid organizations warn that 16 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and northern Kenya will experience acute hunger. In 2011, when this region endured its last great drought, 260,000 people starved to death.

Wheat and corn exports from Canada and the United States could prevent famine in the northeastern African region through donations to the United Nations’ World Food Program. These contributions are needed now.

The Horsemen brought death in 2011 and during several earlier massive dry periods in the 1980s and before. Now a major failure of the customary rains has also brought pestilence in the form of renewed locust infestations. There are serious hostilities in the region, too, exacerbating difficulties resulting from drought.

The battle between Ethiopian national forces and Tigrayan nationalists still simmers; since late 2020, Tigray has sought autonomy, which the government opposes. An equally vicious combat between Islamist insurgents and Somali and other African defenders convulses Somalia and spills over into Kenya. A long simmering conflict between Dinka and Nuer ethnic groups continues in South Sudan.

In arid Somalia alone, nearly five million people are at risk. The country’s two rivers, the Juba and the Shebelle, are already flowing sluggishly; their levels are down by 35 per cent. As those rivers dry up, crops can no longer be planted along their banks. The critical banana crop in the Juba valley is particularly in danger, as are crops of food staples such as sorghum and maize. Wells everywhere sit empty.

Somalia suffers daily from a civil war pitting the army of the federal government of the Texas-sized state of 16 million people against warriors of al-Shabaab (“the youth”), the Islamist movement that controls half of contemporary Somalia. It extorts taxes from “residents” in its area and also collects “protection” money from businesspeople in areas nominally still run by the national administration. Most of all, al-Shabaab marauders raid government facilities throughout the country, even penetrating into Mogadishu, the capital. Its suicide bombers detonate themselves in crowded political meetings, restaurants, hotels and beachfront cafés.

A 20,000-strong military force mounted by the United Nations and the African Union, and composed of soldiers from several African nations, is attempting to contain al-Shabaab, with only marginal success. Indeed, al-Shabaab raided the African Union’s base only two weeks ago and killed 30 Burundian soldiers.

The U.S. Africa Command and Turkish military personnel work with the African Union troops and with an army of 19,000 Somali soldiers established by the federal government. U.S. President Joe Biden this week agreed to send 450 Special Operations forces back to Somalia to assist the federal army with training and intelligence. Former president Donald Trump withdrew Special Force advisers from Somalia in 2020.

When the impending drought engulfs Somalia more fully, it will deprive villagers and herders of goats and sheep (as well as camels) of vital drink. Aid organizations say 3.5 million Kenyans, 6.5 million Ethiopians and 4.8 million Somalis are already “in dire need of food aid.” The number of people in need of food in South Sudan is smaller, but could grow.

The warnings of a massive drought in the Horn of Africa are based on predictions of sparse rains between now and July – the traditional rainy season – and that so far throughout the region the limited rains that have fallen have been very light, bringing too little moisture to grow crops or fodder for domestic animals. Many Somalis are already living in difficult displaced-persons camps in the southern part of their land; not having water only compounds their misery and poverty.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has worsened food security in the region. Bread is a staple food and Russia and Ukraine have long supplied 80 per cent of the wheat flour consumed there. Twenty-five million tons of wheat are stuck in Odesa, Ukraine, behind Russia’s Black Sea blockade. Because of the war, too, wheat, corn, edible oil and fertilizer prices have doubled and tripled in eastern Africa.

Unless the rains suddenly come, the war in Ukraine abruptly stops, or unexpected surpluses arrive from other parts of the globe, the peoples of the Horn of Africa will be forced to tighten their belts once again, waiting for grain from North America. Global assistance is required.

