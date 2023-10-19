Open this photo in gallery: Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza block an entrance to the White House in Washington on Oct. 16.Nathan Howard/The Associated Press

Raja G. Khouri and Jeffrey J. Wilkinson are the authors of The Wall Between: What Jews and Palestinians Don’t Want To Know About Each Other.

The attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7 was horrific. We the writers, one Jewish and one Palestinian, say this in unison. The tragedy currently unfolding in Gaza is devastating. The brutality, the loss of life, the suffering. It is hard to properly capture the pain and grief felt by so many. The targeting of civilians anywhere is immoral. International law and human decency dictate this.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking about Hamas in the House of Commons, stated: “They are not freedom fighters, they are not resistance, they are terrorists.” U.S. President Joe Biden described Hamas as “pure evil” and the attacks against Israel as “like 15 9/11s.” A major pro-Israel advocacy group’s statement said the attack was “an attempt to terrorize the entire Jewish community. It was part of an orchestrated campaign to wipe Jews off the map of the Middle East.” Meanwhile, labour and student unions have released statements blaming Israel entirely for the attacks and declared “Palestine is rising, long live the resistance.”

These broad statements and generalizations from the body politic, the media and advocacy groups are doing great harm to our public discourse. These types of inflammatory and demonizing statements scrape at people’s wounds and inflame their traumas, thus inducing anger, fear of the other, and deeper attachment to the tribe and its leaders. While such approaches are effective in keeping us siloed in our tribes, they are deeply problematic and can only lead to greater polarization and social disharmony.

The discourse here in the West has been shaped, in part, by how we view Jews and Palestinians. Canadians and Americans have reflected on historical and present antisemitism in our societies. Holocaust memory is part of the educational system, and the painful narrative of historic Jewish suffering is embedded in our national memories, as it should be. However, the Palestinian narrative of the Nakba (meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic and referring to the destruction of Palestinian society by Israel’s 1948 War of Independence) and the occupation of 1967 is less well known. Western society continues to see Palestinians (and Arabs and Muslims in general) as “the Other,” with stereotypes of violence and a potential threat to our Western way of life.

Palestinians wonder, for instance, why they do not get the same level of empathy from Western society in their resistance to occupation that we have offered Ukrainians in their resistance to the Russian invasion? They wonder why the current war is described in our media as one between Israel and Hamas, when they see it as one between Israel and Palestinians? And they wonder, why is it that our default position is empathy for Israel?

The disparity in knowledge and understanding of both narratives contributes greatly to the dismissive accounts of the underlying root causes of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Daily life for Palestinians is defined by violence and humiliation, yet most in the West pay attention only when violence erupts.

The Palestinians of Gaza have been living under a 16-year blockade that has kept them without life’s essentials and any hope for the future. The Palestinians in the West Bank have been living under an immoral and oppressive occupation for 56 years, which includes continuing theft of their land, abuses of their human rights, violent attacks by settlers with impunity, and recently, an extreme right-wing government with members who threaten their expulsion.

Our recent book talks about two meta-narratives, the Holocaust for Jews, and the Nakba for Palestinians. It explains how the narratives of Jews and Palestinians in the diaspora are shaped by identity, trauma and victimhood, and how they are manipulated by interest groups for their own agendas, leading to the polarized nature of the discourse in Canada and the United States.

This is not new, but the level of animus that has been on display lately has all but obliterated any opportunity for nuance and appreciation for multiple truths. We need to have a space for an uncomfortable conversation, one that acknowledges the extreme pain caused by the Hamas attack, while at the same time recognizing that the attack did not happen in a vacuum. There are multiple truths here, and multiple horrible realities.

We struggle to hold firm to our values and humane commitments, while we are being pulled in different directions by the trauma-driven responses of our two tribes. How do we, within a larger framework of human rights and justice, sort out the responses to the Hamas attacks on the one hand, and the occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza blockade on the other, especially when the first story is held in high public consciousness and the second is nearly absent.

We must be able to show compassion for each other, feel and grieve each other’s pain. We must acknowledge and value both narratives and experiences. We must not be pulled down to a place where human life is valued differently depending on one’s allegiances. Without this, without the ability to humanize each other, there is no way out of the status quo, no escaping further violence and pain, no forward movement, and no room to seek solutions together.