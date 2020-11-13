Does anyone think Donald Trump minds being called a tin-pot dictator and the like for refusing to concede the election to Joe Biden?
Why would he?
He comes by his reputation – no need to rehash all the instances of anti-democratic thuggery – honestly.
What he is doing now enhances – to his advantage – that reputation. Contesting a decisive election verdict brings him personal and political benefits.
Mr. Trump knows that in the end, as his aides have told reporters, his gambit won’t work. He’ll eventually have to cede the crown, probably a couple of weeks before Mr. Biden’s inauguration.
In the meantime, behold the method in his malice.
The stand-off aligns well with Mr. Trump’s demagogic character, his pathological need to see himself emblazoned in the headlines. He wasn’t going to sit there eating crow for two and half months of a transition while all the attention was on the newly-elected Democrat.
He wasn’t going to allow that and the escalating horror of the coronavirus pandemic to be what everyone was talking about. He needed to do something alarming to change the script. Threatening the equivalent of a coup did the deed.
Refusing to concede is balm for the tens of millions that make up Mr. Trump’s base. It consolidates their support. Many of them are gullible enough to believe the bunk that maybe he didn’t really lose, that he was cheated out of victory by a deep state conspiracy. They remain bitter from the so-called Russian collusion hoax Mr. Trump endured. They cite other allegations of Democratic skullduggery undermining Mr. Trump following his 2016 victory; of opponents, as Attorney-General Bill Barr claimed last year, employing “an explicit strategy of using every tool and manoeuvre available to sabotage the functioning of his administration.”
A quick concession, a declaration of defeat would have loosened Mr. Trump’s hold on the Republican Party. But weeks and weeks of delay reminds everyone of how close he came. It reinforces the notion, a belief that has credence given his 72 million votes, that Trumpism is here to stay. It signals the possibility, as he has told advisers, that he is prepared to run again in 2024.
Two run-off elections in the state of Georgia are to be held to determine which party controls the Senate. By charging that the presidential balloting was rigged, Mr. Trump gets his supporters bitter and revved up for those two campaigns. He intensifies fundraising drives for them.
To be noted is that much of the money raised for what he is calling the “Official Election Defence Fund” and for the run-off campaigns will go to Donald J. Trump himself. Sixty per cent of the contributions, the small print says, are for “Save America,” Mr. Trump’s newly created leadership PAC (political action committee). The rest goes to the Republican National Committee’s operating account.
While the money pours in, Mr. Trump surely enjoys how his refusal to concede deprives the Biden Democrats of a quick start, of an initial honeymoon, of a smooth transition in which they could have the run of media attention building support for their coming initiatives.
The idea that a narcissist of the nature of this president should be ashamed of what he is doing is unrealistic. He is never ashamed. He warned on many occasions prior to the election that he might not concede. He is holding – tragically for America’s reputation as a great democracy – to his word.
While a growing number of Republicans are letting it be known that they disapprove of his latest assault on obligatory democratic norms, the big shots in the party like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Lindsey Graham and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are on board.
Mr. Pompeo, who has Republican leadership ambitions, scales new heights of hypocrisy. Last month he hit the Nicaraguan government with sanctions for having “undermined democratic institutions.” He recently decried the alleged disenfranchisement of voters in Myanmar, warning that the U.S. would “continue to closely monitor the electoral process.”
Now he fully supports the Trump bid to challenge an election result that sees the Democrats leading by five million in the popular vote and increasing their hold on the Electoral College with wins in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and, pending a recount, Georgia.
Mr. Pompeo lives in fear of offending the “very stable genius” in the Oval Office. While not genius, there is some remarkable cunning at work here. While aware he can’t reverse the election verdict, Mr. Trump knows he can profit from his treachery in attempting to do so. The moral bankruptcy of him and his party has reached such a point.
