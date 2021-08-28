 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

These are feelings now: Artist Meech Boakye on foraging, fermentation, fungi, flora and friendship

This summer, The Globe and Mail is featuring comic artists from across the country once a week

Meech Boakye
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Reading on a mobile device? Here’s an enlargeable version of this comic.

Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery
Open this photo in gallery

Meech Boakye is an artist and illustrator engaging with ancestral practices and material research as rituals of care and remediation. Ongoing works exist in a mutable archive—slowly digesting in stomachs or decomposing in piles of hot compost—as conduits for cyborgian thought and armatures for healing from extractive landscapes.

MORE FROM THIS SERIES

8.8 Portal, by Winnie T. Frick

Permanent Regalia, by Cole Pauls

Open House, by Connor Willumsen

Try Paying Your Rent!, by Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas

Made of Salt, by Wenting Li

Norm’s Island, by David Collier

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies