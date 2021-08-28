Reading on a mobile device? Here’s an enlargeable version of this comic.

Meech Boakye is an artist and illustrator engaging with ancestral practices and material research as rituals of care and remediation. Ongoing works exist in a mutable archive—slowly digesting in stomachs or decomposing in piles of hot compost—as conduits for cyborgian thought and armatures for healing from extractive landscapes.

