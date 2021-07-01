 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

This Canada Day marks a turning point for the country

Michaëlle Jean
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian flag flies at half-mast on the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 2, 2021, in recognition of the discovery of children's remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Michaëlle Jean was governor-general of Canada, UNESCO special envoy for Haiti and secretary-general of La Francophonie.

Many Canadians are having trouble breathing normally this year. The spirit of celebration is deflated.

From the lasting consequences of the coronavirus attack on our individual and collective lungs, to the smothering heat of the current climate crisis, to the brutal knee of systemic racism on the neck of too many lives, along with the weight of a thousand unmarked graves of children – testament to the unspeakable suffering of our Indigenous sisters and brothers and the suffocating guilt that comes with a growing awareness of our genocidal history – the year 2021 will mark a turning point for Canada Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Now more than ever, we need to share the meaning of our collective history and the importance of uniting our efforts.

“When the present doesn’t recognize the wrongs of the past, the future takes its revenge.”

These were the words I chose 12 years ago to address survivors of the Indian residential schools, their children and grandchildren, and all Canadians when, as governor-general, I launched the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“For that reason,” I said, “we must never, never turn away from the opportunity of confronting history together – the opportunity to right a historical wrong.”

Today, Canadians are called to recognize, atone for and heal in tangible ways from the cruelty of a system that snatched young Indigenous children from their parents and their communities. They were subjected to the worst forms of cultural, institutional, psychological, physical and sexual abuse, and buried, often by other child victims, behind the most violent barrage of deathly silence.

While we uncover unmarked burial sites full of children, and eradicated their language, culture and heritage, what is there for Canada to celebrate?

We must recognize and share the unspeakable suffering of the missing and the unfathomable grief of those who mourn them. We must feel the sting of the guilt that all of this was allowed to happen, in a systemic way, with the abhorrent complicity of the federal, provincial, municipal governments and the churches, for more than a century, right up to the 1990s. We have looked the other way and have remained deaf to the constant pleas of the families.

Story continues below advertisement

This is not an Indigenous issue; it is an issue that concerns us all, especially on this day.

Every country’s history is complex and steeped in suffering. Canada does not escape that reality.

Much more than truth-telling is required. History has caught up with us with the most abominable facts. The time has come to recognize and fully confront the devastating effects this system has had in crushing lives. Its intergenerational consequences are still being felt today: violence and scorn heaped on Indigenous populations, the extreme poverty and difficult living conditions, the staggering number of school dropouts and suicides among the young.

To move forward together, one fundamental responsibility is incumbent upon us: the duty to remember. No question, no decision, no choice, no public policy should evade this responsibility. In knowing and understanding where we come from, we will then be able to chart the course we wish to take together.

In the midst of the trials and tribulations of this year’s pandemic, voices came from the far reaches of the most marginalized. Voices with clear demands were raised to create a country as good as it is beautiful, a country to celebrate as a land of opportunity. These voices have spoken forcefully about the urgent need to rethink our ways and build a society based on greater justice, equity, recognition and accountability. Systemic racism is the product of the very history of domination, degradation and total dispossession that has plagued Canada for centuries, and whose stigma is still painfully felt by Indigenous peoples and Black communities. For this reason, eradicating systemic racism has become an inescapable requirement for the country we want to be.

It has to matter to us all and the responsibility to act has to be shared by all, inclusively. This call I make with deep knowledge. For 10 years now, the Michaëlle Jean Foundation has been working to open up spaces for debate and dialogue across the country so that all voices can be heard, especially those of young Canadians who are excluded and marginalized, because we know they speak with courage and build innovative solutions through grassroots initiatives.

Story continues below advertisement

This Canada Day calls for the courage to take urgent action. Let us work now toward the day when we can breathe again in the joy of true recognition

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies