Anne T. Donahue is the author of Nobody Cares.

We’re nearly free of this cursed year and none of us are truly thriving. We are surviving, we’re getting on with it. And we’re shocking ourselves with an increasing capacity to tolerate frustration, anger and heartbreak. Everything feels awful, and the promise of a lacklustre (at best) holiday season drives home that feeling even more. So this Christmas, that’s what I’ll be celebrating: the collective understanding that we’re all going through it – as well as the sense of community that accompanies trading in forced positivity for the comfort of knowing none of us are alone in our sorrow.

Which sounds like a downer, I know. Especially since, typically, December is reserved for holiday magic, family, friends and eating several shrimp rings in a single sitting (or maybe that’s just me). Traditionally, this is the time of year in which we ignore our negativity and exchange it for the illusions of joy and merriment. Christmas, while often a painful reminder of the passage of time and all it contains, is also ironically when our anxieties, traumas or personal struggles are meant to slink into the darkness and offer us a reprieve from reality. The holiday season is Lifetime movies and Netflix specials. It isn’t the paralyzing realization of our own mortality or the genuine fear that we won’t make it through vaccine purgatory without breaking.

But the thing is, it is. Over the past few years, the only way I’ve learned to survive the holidays is by accepting that I can’t recreate the Christmases of my childhood, and that the world doesn’t stop because I’ve decorated a tree. Which is now something we’ve all become cruelly aware of. The pandemic doesn’t care about our traditions. Lockdowns and red zones aren’t interested in what brings us joy. Quarantine and household bubbles laugh in the face of large family get-togethers. And don’t even get me started on trying to pay for presents as we ask ourselves how we’re going to pay our bills. It’s a misery marathon with no end in sight. Until you choose to lead with it.

If we’ve learned anything over the majority of the year, it’s that few things can bring us closer than dropping any and all pretenses and sharing how we genuinely feel. The bond that comes with joking with someone in line at the grocery store about the bleakness of our circumstances can serve as a brief and welcome balm, while impromptu conversations with cashiers or salespeople about how scary things feel end with the comforting realization that the minutes we just shared (while standing six feet away and fully masked) are an exercise in authenticity and shouldn’t be taken for granted. I’ve always liked to joke around about mortality and the macabre. But now, instead of a performance, it feels like a means of getting closer. For the first half of the pandemic, we were reminded constantly that we’re “all in this together.” (A lie, since some people aren’t wearing masks or living by a pronounced double standard.) But when you apply it to the pain and fear and anxiety most of us are grappling with, it becomes a new type of mantra.

We’re all in this together: emotional and mental hell. (And happy holidays!)

This coping mechanism shouldn’t be surprising, considering we’ve gotten better about fighting stigmas as we’ve seen more people own their experiences and circumstances in a bid to normalize mental-health conversations. But where certain media-company hashtags have worked to create a day of frank discussion every winter, this year has forced us to wade through day-to-day exchanges with humour, vulnerability and the shared terror that, for all we know, any conversation could be our last. Is this a dark way to navigate social interactions and the holiday season? Absolutely. But fighting darkness with darkness can be powerful. And when you address the worst-case what-ifs by saying them out loud, you drain them of their power and begin to scrape them from the front seat of your mind. Which can not only serve as a gift for yourself, but for the person you’re speaking with, too. I know that whenever my fears are pried from me through the words of a friend (or even stranger), my humanity-centric cynicism drops. Like my faith in humanity has been restored just a little more.

Of course, this strategy isn’t for everybody. We all cope differently, and some of you may be psyched to do Christmas as traditionally as possible, losing yourselves in the wonder of turkey and trees. (Which sounds amazing.) That may be your lifeline, and it’s one I respect. But my lifeline is the choice to be truthful about the way I feel and to lead with that truth. Holiday ads may be singing the praises of finding magic where you can, but what I think will keep relationships even tighter is the loss of the tinsel-covered veneer and all that isn’t sparkly. After all, everything is awful. But it feels less awful when you know it’s okay to say it out loud.

