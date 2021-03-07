 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

This International Women’s Day, read a book written by a woman

Emma Knight
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

THE GLOBE AND MAIL/ISTOCK

Emma Knight is a co-founder of Greenhouse, an award-winning organic beverage company, and co-author of The Greenhouse Cookbook and the forthcoming How to Eat with One Hand.

At a cocktail party in the 1980s, a young married couple was introduced to Margaret Atwood. “My wife has read all your books,” the husband allegedly told the 5-foot-4 literary giant. “And what do you read, little man,” she is said to have replied. “The business pages?”

Whether the tale of this exchange has made it through the decades intact I cannot tell you. What I do know is that more than 30 years later, it is possible to be considered a well-educated, well-adjusted adult male without ever (or while hardly ever) having read a book written by a woman. I learned this at my kitchen table recently, when the man I love turned out to be one such specimen.

Story continues below advertisement

Further probing has revealed that the problem – which I believe has its roots in outdated reading lists, in a human tendency to look for ourselves in what we read and in the way women’s literary contributions continue to be marketed and perceived – is not limited to my household. To do a poll of one’s friends and acquaintances is to see that otherwise cultured and even enlightened individuals the world over are walking around in 2021 with a hole in their heads where women’s voices should be.

At a moment in time when the work force participation gains women have made since the 1980s have been lost in a matter of months, it is especially urgent that we make room in our minds for female perspectives.

“That’s impossible,” I said to my husband. “They couldn’t have let you graduate from high school without having read a book by a woman.” But to the best of his recollection, they had. They had let him graduate from an all-boys school with a clocktower, no less, followed by two prestigious universities.

Aghast, I went looking for what his former high school is currently advising boys to read. I found two lists of reading suggestions posted by the English department (not the curriculum, but an indicator of what educators think teenaged boys will find compelling). Of 28 titles, only one is by a woman: Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic novel, Interview with the Vampire.

My husband is not a vampire. He has been surrounded by women with strong views all his life. We have written screenplays and founded a company together. However, he believes that few women write books on subjects that interest him. He likes business books by successful entrepreneurs, for example. A search for these by female authors turns up a lot of pink covers with “girl” in the title. I can see why he does not think these books are for him; clearly, neither do their publishers. What a shame. I am a female entrepreneur, and I have spent a full three years of my working life (thus far) either pregnant or breastfeeding every few hours. My husband knows how that differs from his experience. This may not be true for all men who like business books, and I will venture to guess that some could benefit from taking a walk in a #girlboss’s loafers.

There are, meanwhile, those who persist in believing that the writing of women is inferior, or perhaps tainted with the smells of laundry detergent, hairspray and hysteria. In a 1998 essay for Harper’s, “Scent of a Woman’s Ink,” Francine Prose labels this affliction gynobibliophobia. Her title comes from Norman Mailer’s assertion in Advertisements for Myself that “the sniffs I get from the ink of the women are always fey, old-hat, Quaintsy Goysy, tiny, too dykily psychotic …” (he goes on). Ms. Prose uses the literary equivalent of blind taste tests to show what should be obvious to anyone who regularly reads outside their chromosomal arrangement: “there is no male or female language, only the truthful or fake, the precise or vague, the inspired or the pedestrian.”

My dad once told me that reading a book is as close as you can get to another person’s consciousness outside of love. My dad, by the way, counts Margaret MacMillan, Heather O’Neill, Lisa Moore, Louise Penny and yes, Margaret Atwood, among his favourite authors – and he may have attended a cocktail party or two in the 1980s. Ms. Atwood (real or in anecdotal superhero form) cannot be expected to intervene in the reading habits of all men, one by one. I’m counting on you to do that. The solution I propose is straightforward: annually, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s all buy a book by someone who identifies as female, and then read it. How better to celebrate women than by listening to what they have to say? Heck, big man, you might even enjoy it.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies