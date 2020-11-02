Frank Ching is a Hong Kong-based journalist.

Xi Jinping used the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, which erupted three years before his birth, to declare the conflict a milestone in China’s march toward national rejuvenation – promoted by China’s President as the Chinese Dream.

In a major speech on Oct. 23, Mr. Xi – who is also head of the Chinese Communist Party and commander-in-chief of the armed forces – asserted that China was not afraid of war and, in fact, seemed to endorse a preemptive one that “must be fought to deter invasion.”

While he did not mention the United States, the remarks were clearly a response to aggressive language emanating from the Trump administration in recent months.

“The Chinese nation will never cower before threats or be subdued by suppression,” he said. It was necessary, he added, to speak to invaders “in the language they know: That is, a war must be fought to deter invasion, and violence must be met by violence.”

This martial language was a prominent feature of the fifth plenum of the Communist Party’s 19th Central Committee, which issued a communiqué a week after Mr. Xi’s Korean War remarks that called for “comprehensively strengthening training in preparation for war.”

Ever since 1950, China has referred to the Korean War as “The War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.” This name leaves out the inconvenient truth that it was North Korea that launched the war by invading South Korea. That invasion earned condemnation from the United Nations Security Council, and more than a dozen countries, including Australia, Britain and Canada, contributed troops to the U.S.-led war effort, fighting under the UN flag to help South Korea repulse the North’s incursion.

China supported North Korea, sending two million soldiers into war when it was on the verge of being routed. But Beijing was careful to dub them "volunteers” to avoid sparking a state of war with the U.S., which would have given Washington an excuse to act against the Communist government – at the time, less than a year old.

These Chinese troops invaded South Korea, occupying the capital, Seoul. Many died in battle. South Korea has in recent years returned remains of soldiers to China, which has never apologized for this attack.

Mr. Xi’s speech was also followed by a huge propaganda barrage against the U.S. The Sacrifice, a new Chinese blockbuster film designed to enhance patriotic sentiment, raked in more than $30-million in its first weekend. Some Chinese analysts expect this to be the world’s highest-grossing film of the year, with viewings organized by schools and state-owned enterprises. Celebrity director Zhang Yimou – who directed the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics – is also set to release a movie about a Chinese sniper who supposedly killed 214 American soldiers. Also showcasing the war will be a 20-part series produced by China Central Television and a six-episode series by the Central Military Commission.

This outpouring of propaganda is designed to influence the Chinese public’s image of the U.S., just as a flood of films about the Second World War helped stir up anti-Japanese sentiment in the past few decades; a Chinese public that had welcomed the Japanese emperor as recently as 1992 has since turned on Japan.

Despite a multitude of disputes on such issues as trade, technology, the South China Sea, Taiwan, and oppression in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Chinese public still has a largely positive image of the U.S. Now, it seems, Mr. Xi is mobilizing his propaganda machinery against the West, particularly the U.S., using the Korean War.

Alarmingly, the propaganda is already having an effect here in Canada. Last week, The Globe and Mail reported that five Chinese-Canadian organizations had praised China’s Korean War efforts on the popular Chinese-language social-media platform WeChat, while condemning the West for having “invaded” Korea. By mirroring Mr. Xi’s language, these groups are revealing themselves as being plugged in and susceptible to the Chinese propaganda media; they seem to identify with China rather than with Canada.

History is being edited and ignored here. These Chinese-Canadians should learn from it. Indeed, the 300,000 Chinese-Canadians who reside in Hong Kong represent such an object lesson about where the threat lies. Many of them migrated to Canada before the British handover to China in 1997, and only returned after acquiring Canadian citizenship. They didn’t obtain Canadian passports to protect them from the U.S.; they wanted protection from the Chinese Communist Party.

