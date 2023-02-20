An in-lab trailer at Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant (ABTP), where samples of wastewater are collected, Toronto, August 17, 2022.Eduardo Lima/The Globe and Mail

Eric J. Arts is the Canada Research Chair in HIV pathogenesis and viral control and professor of microbiology and immunology at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University.

It may seem like an eternity ago, but just 14 short months ago, Ontario was in the middle of a new public health crisis. And while we are not out of the woods yet – not by a long shot – this is a cautionary tale.

In December, 2021, a new COVID-19 variant called Omicron hit Canada hard. Provinces, included Ontario, shattered their daily COVID-19 case count records thanks to this highly transmissible virus.

With supplies dwindling, hospitalizations increasing and rapid COVID-19 tests available, the Ontario government appeared to make a rash decision by cancelling all PCR-based COVID-19 testing for the general public and reserved testing for the most severe cases. At-home rapid COVID-19 test results were not reported to Public Health Ontario, so accurately monitoring the spread and cases of COVID-19 across the province became impossible. At a time of crisis, it felt like we were flying blind. The media took the government to task with a flurry of interviews with experts across the country.

Fortunately, the province had an ace up its sleeve that could provide an accurate estimate of COVID-19 cases in almost every municipality and city in Ontario: our poop.

Basically, every time a person with COVID-19 defecates, they deposit the virus into the waste water system. The same is true with other pathogens like monkey pox or the flu viruses.

Starting in 2020, 120 pumping stations across Ontario were sampled two to three times a week by the Ontario COVID-19 Wastewater Surveillance Initiative (WSI). Starting in early 2021, WSI began measuring the amount of COVID-19 virus in the province’s waste water and reporting on the estimated number of cases for nearly 12 million Ontarians. All this information is readily available on the Public Health Ontario website. Even more detailed data on estimated COVID-19 cases are provided to municipalities and every public-health unit in the province.

No official cost figures have been released, but at the height of Omicron outbreak, case testing was likely costing the government an excess of $50-million to $100-million a week; monitoring COVID-19 cases by waste water screening costs less than $250,000 a week. Wastewater surveillance is non-invasive, can never be tracked to an individual, and can even test upstream sites like elderly care facilities and hospitals to provide rapid response to emerging outbreaks.

The Ontario waste water surveillance program, in partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), has become a model for governments around the world. While waste water testing was performed by academic institutions in nearly every high-income country, there was no central co-ordination and routine reporting. The Centers for Disease Control in the United States, the Public Heath System of the U.K.’s National Health Service and the European Union Health Commission quickly adopted the Ontario model for co-ordinated pathogen surveillance using waste water. When the U.K. recently considered abandoning the waste water surveillance of COVID-19, there was public outrage, which led to its immediate reinstatement.

Since November, 2021, WSI and PHAC have also been monitoring the new variants-of-concern at ports-of-entry and across the province, including at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The expertise of Ontario’s WSI has now been provided to sites in Fiji, Uganda, Colombia and Venezuela to monitor their own pandemics, especially in heavy populated slum areas with open sewers.

This May, researchers from the Ontario WSI will be holding a workshop on a global waste water surveillance program for pathogens at the World Congress for Public Health in Rome. The goal is to co-ordinate these waste water surveillance efforts around the world and help the World Health Organization develop early warning systems for new and emerging pathogens.

For Ontarians, though, the best success story is the local one: the ways in which the WSI has helped our COVID-19 prevention efforts in the province. The WSI will continue to screen our waste water daily and Ontario will be ready for the next pandemic with the goal of saving lives, not to mention millions of dollars for our health care sector.

To paraphrase the infamous saying for a family audience, fecal matter happens. But knowing how to use it, as a simple, inexpensive means to monitor the spread of any infectious diseases – well, that might actually be one of the few silver linings that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.