 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

To truly undermine the threat of Belarus and Russia, sanctions must have real teeth

Doug Saunders
Doug Saunders
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

French President Emmanuel Macron as he gives a speech in Kigali, on May 27, 2021.

LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

“We are at the limits of sanctions policy.”

That was Emmanuel Macron’s conclusion on Tuesday, as governments rushed to freeze bank accounts, ban travel and forbid Belarusian airlines from entering European airspace in the latest round of punishments aimed at Minsk and Moscow.

In one sense, the French President was wrong. Although Europe, the United States and Canada were quick to slap restrictions on Alexander Lukashenko’s Belarusian dictatorship this week after it forced a European jetliner to land in its capital on fraudulent grounds in order to seize and imprison journalist Roman Protasevich, and although the European Union and its allies have broadly agreed to toughen restrictions on Russian regime-connected figures after President Vladimir Putin’s agents poisoned and subsequently imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny, these restrictions fall far short of what’s possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Europe has decided not to ban the holding and trading of Russian sovereign debt, and the U.S. limited its restriction to new debt. The U.S. and Europe have also allowed Russia to remain part of the SWIFT interbank network to this point, which will leave Russia’s middle class largely unharmed. And both Germany and U.S. President Joe Biden have decided to allow the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, crucial to Mr. Putin’s economic and political legitimacy, to be completed without restrictions. So, technically, sanctions policy is not even close to any limit.

But Mr. Macron’s larger point is important. The layering-on of subsequent sanctions in response to each abomination does work as punishment; as a study by the Bank of Finland concluded, the sanctions “have had a clear negative effect” on the economy of Russia. But when you get beyond the moral level, they have had no success in freeing political prisoners, restoring Crimea to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, preventing Russia and Belarus from shooting down or forcing landings of civilian jetliners, or preventing military threats from escalating.

Mr. Macron went on to say that “the policy of progressive sanctions … is no longer an effective policy,” and in those words, he is entirely right. The sanctions regime, as he noted on Tuesday, fails because it does not include a “short-, medium- and long-term strategy” to shift Moscow and Minsk away from unacceptable excesses.

What would an effective international strategy based on achieving results rather than simply meting out punishments look like? As it happens, we have a successful example before us, and it’s one in which Russia is actively participating.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the “Iran nuclear deal,” is uniquely successful because it reverses the usual logic of sanctions. Rather than imposing punishments for dangerous misbehaviour, it promises to remove those punishments – to unfreeze assets and allow citizens access to foreign banks – if the offending country agrees to cease the misbehaviour (in this case, to adhere to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) and submit to day-to-day inspections by a neutral international body (the International Atomic Energy Agency) to prove they’re doing so. It is a scheme that promises to normalize relations on the basis of constant distrust.

One of the six “distrusting” nations supporting the JCPOA along with the European Union – and currently negotiating to have it renewed, now that the United States has rejoined it – is Russia. Mr. Putin appears to share the others’ desire not to have Iran become a nuclear-weapons rival, but he also sees Iran as an ally that could benefit from being a fully participating member of the international financial system.

The logic behind the deal, then, is hardly unknown in Moscow. It happens to be exactly the sort of logic that would address Mr. Macron’s complaint and turn empty sanctions into constructive acts.

Story continues below advertisement

That said, the notion of a “JCPOA for Russia” – in which Moscow would be excluded from world banking, finance and travel systems until it agrees to, say, a monitored withdrawal from Crimea and release of political prisoners – is hard to imagine at the moment.

That’s because the JCPOA relies on three things that aren’t forthcoming at the moment. The first is the participation of a large number of major countries in this common project. Second is a widespread consensus around a set of restrictions that isolate the target country. And third is that country’s eventual agreement to negotiate.

At the moment, there is no European or North American consensus around the best stance toward Russia’s and Belarus’s transgressions. But at least there’s a widespread understanding that more and more sanctions just aren’t working – and that any better plan has to look not just at the next set of punishments, but at the eventual conditions for their removal. Until we start applying that logic, punishments will remain symbolic.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies