Open this photo in gallery People view the Chicago River after it was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day on March 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Eamonn McKee is the Irish ambassador to Canada.

The celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is an open invitation. After all, we are celebrating a patron saint who was an emigrant in Ireland. So you don’t have to have an Irish ancestor, merely to like something about Ireland, be it our music, art, poetry, sport or through a friendship or visit. We embrace you as our affinity diaspora.

In Seoul, I loved to see troupes of Korean Irish dancers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. In Tel Aviv, an Israeli inspired as a child by the show Riverdance eventually qualified as a judge of Irish dancing competitions, a truly arduous process, and ran a successful local Irish dancing school.

We have not always been this open. Certainly the definition of being Irish used to be flexible. Norman invaders in the 12th century became “more Irish than the Irish themselves.” The Protestant colonizers of the 17th century became the Anglo-Irish Ascendancy, assertive about Ireland’s rights as a nation.

However, as the struggle for political independence intensified in the 19th century, the definition of Irishness narrowed. Nationalism was defined as being Celtic, whatever that meant. Then it was Gaelic and Catholic. Then Irish/Gaeilge speaking, rural, handmade and mystical. In other words, anything that was not British, Protestant, urban or industrial. Identity was what you were, or thought you were, but often what you were not.

By the time of partition and independence in 1922, the south was triumphantly Catholic, a confessional state as we called it. In Northern Ireland, the definition of identity by virtue of what you were not sowed dragon’s teeth of discrimination and sectarianism.

There was not much space for the emigrant in this narrow ground, apart from gratitude for the remittance that paid for a funeral or a new slate-roofed home.

Things began to change in the 1990s as we recovered the complexity of our history and varieties of Irishness. This both drove and was driven by the Northern Ireland peace process.

Painful stories of abuse in the institutional care of women and children came to daylight. We are still dealing with that history and trauma but the shame is now on those responsible, not the victims.

We began to fund organizations supporting our emigrants, particularly those forced to emigrate during disastrous recessions in the 1980s. Today, the Emigrant Support Programme spends almost $20-million supporting Irish community organizations around the world each year.

The diversity of what it meant to be Irish has been part of a social liberation that has revolutionized Ireland today. Put simply, the censorious, shame-burdened, secretive Ireland I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s is no more. In a surprise to the rest of the world, but not the Irish at home, Irish people voted in 2015 to approve a constitutional referendum granting full marriage equality to Ireland’s LGBTQI community, becoming the first country in the world to do so by popular vote.

By a very different route, Canada too has embraced diversity. The energy of Canada’s diverse communities celebrate identity as an expression of what it is to live in Canada, free to identify with one’s heritage without compromising the compact of citizenship. Look at Parliament’s approval by acclaim of March as Irish Heritage Month, sponsored by MP James Maloney, a prouder Canadian and son of Ireland you could not find.

The Irish economic success story has been a driver of our social liberation. Today, 20 per cent of our Irish population is foreign born, 20 per cent more talent in the country. Technology has been a driver too: Irish people love their cellphones and their social media. This has transformed the emigrant experience. Goodbyes at the airport are quickly followed by hello on your virtual platform of choice.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations last year were cancelled around the world due the pandemic. Now for the second year, those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day cannot march or convene in conviviality. We have substituted social media and technology to connect for our national day. People find ways to connect, to help. Community triumphs over COVID.

COVID is implacable, spreading to any human host it can find. It does not discriminate. We are all potential victims, and we all share a common vulnerability. There is a lesson here for those who preach division and exclusivity. COVID teaches us something profound about diversity, that diversity is just another word for our common humanity. That is a lesson that is as humbling as it is ennobling. That is the message of St. Patrick’s Day in a time of COVID.

