YInMn Blue, the name of the pigment discovered by researchers at Oregon State University is based on its chemical components: yttrium, indium and manganese.WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Kai Kupferschmidt is a Berlin-based science writer and author of Blue: In Search of Nature’s Rarest Color.

Earlier this year, researchers made some headway on a long-standing problem: finding a natural blue food dye. Using cutting-edge technologies, the scientists reported in the journal Science Advances that they had managed to produce a stable blue dye from red cabbage. It wasn’t exactly a bounty of blue: From 100 grams of red cabbage, they produced 75 milligrams of the dye.

It may seem extraordinary that producing such a small amount of blue food colouring is an achievement worthy of a scientific paper in this day and age. But at the moment, food chemists largely rely on two synthetic dyes to create blue candies, cereals and drinks: “Brilliant blue,” known in the language of licensing authorities and ingredient lists as E131; and indigotine, or E132. With consumers’ appetite for synthetic ingredients waning, scientists have long been looking for an alternative – and it has proven a difficult quest.

Food chemists are not alone in struggling with the colour blue. Japanese researchers have tried for decades to genetically engineer blue roses, with limited success. When a new blue paint for artists hit shelves this year, it was the first time in 200 years that such a new blue pigment had become available. And we still barely understand how some animals manage to appear blue – or how to copy their hue.

Blue may look like any other colour to us, but it presents particular problems to living things. That’s because in order to appear blue, a pigment needs to absorb red light. White light consists of light of different wavelengths – and if a pigment absorbs those wavelengths that correspond to red light, then the rest of the light that it reflects appears blue to us. Red light has the lowest energy of all the colours in the visible spectrum, however, and absorbing this minute amount of energy turns out paradoxically to require large and complex molecules.

Artists noted long ago that true blue appears to be rare in plants. It’s not just roses – orchids, tulips, carnations and chrysanthemums don’t bloom blue, either. And the flowers that do use some crazy chemistry to achieve this. In 2006, scientists finally solved the structure of one of nature’s most iconic hues: cornflower blue. They found a large complex of 12 molecules arranged like spokes on a wheel around metal ions. It’s a formula copied by other blue flowers – Mexican sage, for instance, or baby-blue eyes. Some morning glories use another trick: For the brief period they open their flowers, they pump protons out of the cells in their petals to make the reddish pigments in them briefly appear blue. (You can observe the same effect if you boil red cabbage and add soap to the reddish liquid: It will turn bright blue.)

The animal world, meanwhile, has turned to physics instead of chemistry. There are almost no examples of any blue pigment at all. Instead, animals use intricate, tiny structures on their wings or feathers to manipulate light waves in a way that only blue light is reflected – a physical sleight of hand to cover up their chemical incapacity. The morpho butterfly’s scales resolve under a powerful microscope into lines of Christmas-tree-like structures. Each layer of these structures reflects some of the light that falls onto the morpho’s wings, and the net effect of all the light waves overlaying each other is that most colours disappear, their light waves extinguishing each other. What remains is the iridescent blue that led Vladimir Nabokov to describe them as “shimmering light-blue mirrors.”

If plants and animals have struggled to be true blue, so have humans. Copying nature’s blues has proven difficult, even where it is successful. When car maker Lexus presented a special-edition blue paint in 2016 that mimicked the morpho butterfly’s iridescent wings, it said producing the coating was a process taking eight months and 12 production steps. Creating new blues without copying nature is also tricky, with most breakthroughs based on pure luck. Take Prussian Blue: Accidentally discovered by alchemists in Berlin in the 18th century, it provided a new hue for artists such as Picasso and Van Gogh. (In a twist that is typical for the unpredictable and sometimes terrible histories of these pigments, it also yielded cyanide – and eventually Zyklon B, the Nazis’ weapon for mass murder – and today it is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization to treat radiation poisoning.) And that first new inorganic pigment discovered in the past 200 years was found by Mas Subramanian, a chemist at Oregon State University, who was trying to develop a material that would allow for faster computer chips.

If all this seems surprising to us, it is probably in part because of a quirk of our blue planet: One substance that does absorb red light – at least when it is present in large amounts – is water. And so the Earth harbours huge reservoirs of the most beautiful azure, creating the illusion that blue is plentiful. On top of this, the molecules in our atmosphere scatter the blue parts of the sunlight that reaches the Earth far and wide, painting the sky blue, too. Of course, if you try to take either blue home in a bottle, you will end up as frustrated as food chemists. It may be this ineffable quality that is one source of humanity’s fascination with the colour.

The blue of the sea and sky is as hard to grasp as the concept itself. Many languages, for instance, do not distinguish between green and blue – while others, like Russian and Greek, split blue into two separate colours, a light and a dark hue. And in what sense is “blue” even real? After all, a cornflower simply absorbs some red light. “Blue” is what our brain constructs out of the light of different wavelengths the flower reflects. For some philosophers, blue is like pain. We say a tooth hurts, but that is a projection. The pain is inside our brain, and we localize it in our tooth. Do we project the property of “blue” onto a cornflower in the same way?

And so blue seems forever just out of reach, glimpsed but not grasped, an experience that is shared but not understood. In a famous thought experiment, a woman named Mary who has grown up in a black-and-white room all her life and has learned everything about the physics of colour is let out for the first time to gaze at the blue sky. Does Mary learn something new in that instant? The question gets at the heart of philosophers’ obsession with qualia – the experience of sensual perception, the way things seem to us as individual conscious beings. I’m not sure that Mary learns anything new in that instance, but I am certain that our situation is the opposite: We’ve grown up on this blue planet, and yet we still have so much to learn about this colour.

