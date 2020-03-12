Open this photo in gallery Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, gives a news conference at the UN organization's Geneva headquarters. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP

In the summer of 1800, four years after the British physician Edward Jenner developed the first smallpox vaccine, a Boston doctor named Benjamin Waterhouse received a sample of the vaccine that had been sent to him by a fellow physician in England. One of the founders of the Harvard Medical School, Waterhouse had already published an essay on the new technique and was so confident in its efficacy that he vaccinated his own family with the material. Yet Waterhouse sought a larger platform for this medical breakthrough. And so he sent a letter to a well-connected amateur scientist in Virginia, describing the vaccine’s near-miraculous powers to produce immunity with minimal risk.

The Virginian wrote an enthusiastic note back and offered to run what we would now call a small clinical trial if Waterhouse could get him some of the “vaccine matter.” By November of 1801, the Virginian was able to report in a letter that he had “inoculated about 70 or 80 of my own family, my sons in law about as many of theirs, and including our neighbors who wished to avail themselves of the opportunity. Our whole experiment extended to about 200."

The experiments marked a crucial leap forward in the adoption of vaccines: Just five years after Jenner’s breakthrough, hundreds of people were being successfully vaccinated across the Atlantic, with empirical evidence documenting the success of the trial. Given the sorry state of most medical science during this period, the vaccine trials would have been a formidable achievement for an actual doctor, but the Virginian was only moonlighting as a health professional. His primary job, as it happens, was President of the United States, and his name was Thomas Jefferson.

In one of his letters to Waterhouse, Jefferson wrote, with characteristic poetic flair, “It will be a great service indeed rendered to humanity to take off the catalogue of its evils so great a one as the smallpox. I know of no discovery in medicine equally valuable.” Jefferson, as usual, was thinking long-term. The fight against smallpox was progressing on a patient-by-patient basis when Jefferson wrote those words. The total number of people vaccinated in the world was in the thousands, maybe fewer. Removing smallpox from the “catalogue of evils” on a global scale was barely imaginable in 1801. Certainly it was a technical impossibility. Science had progressed to the point where smallpox immunity could be triggered in one individual, with minimal risk. But eradicating smallpox as a disease across the entire world? We simply didn’t have the tools to make it happen.

Today, more than two centuries after Jefferson wrote those words, the catalogue of evils has expanded to include some new items: HIV, Ebola and now COVID-19. But thanks to the global eradication campaign waged in the late 1960s and early 1970s, smallpox is no longer numbered among them.

After thousands of years of conflict and cohabitation with humans, the naturally occurring variola major virus infected its last human being in October, 1975, when the telltale pustules erupted on the skin of a three-year-old Bangladeshi girl named Rahima Band Begum. The World Health Organization was notified of the case and sent a team to Bhola Island to treat the young girl, and to vaccinate all the individuals who had come into contact with her. She survived her encounter with the disease, and the vaccinations kept the virus from replicating in another host. Four years later, after an extensive global search for other outbreaks, a commission of scientists signed a document proclaiming that smallpox had been eradicated on Dec. 9, 1979, a date that should be commemorated with the same measure of respect we pay to the anniversaries of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Normandy invasion or the moon landing: a milestone in the story of human progress.

The triumph of smallpox eradication begs a critical question: What had changed over the 170 years since Jefferson had dreamed of removing smallpox from the catalogue of evils? We have a tendency to think of medical breakthroughs in terms of tangible innovations such as drugs or medical devices – antibiotics, X-ray machines, pacemakers. But in the case of smallpox, what moved global eradication from an idle fantasy to the realm of possibility was another kind of innovation: the creation of global public-health institutions such as the World Health Organization.

During the decade of active surveillance and vaccination, the WHO worked in concert with 73 different countries and employed hundreds of thousands of health workers who oversaw vaccinations in the more than two dozen countries still suffering from variola major outbreaks. The idea of an international body that could organize the activity of so many people over such a vast geography, and over so many separate jurisdictions, would have been unthinkable at the dawn of the 19th century. Global eradication was as dependent on the invention of an institution like the WHO as it was on the invention of the vaccine itself.

The past few weeks have been an excruciating reminder that organizations such as the WHO serve an essential role in an increasingly interconnected world, where novel pathogens can travel from Wuhan to Milan with ease. But that lesson seems to have been lost on the current U.S. President. The Trump administration’s 2020 budget proposal included 50-per-cent cuts to the WHO, after significant cuts to pandemic programs at the CDC and elsewhere in 2018. Asked about the cuts during the COVID-19 press conference last month, Donald Trump replied: “We can get money and we can increase staff. We know all the people. We know all the good people. … And rather than spending the money – and I’m a business person – I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them. When we need them, we can get them back very quickly.”

It’s easy to mock the idea of only staffing up the pandemic response team after a virus has spread around the world. And even the most ardent MAGA believer is not going to expect Mr. Trump to be following in Jefferson’s footsteps and running COVID-19 vaccine trials out of the West Wing. But the casual scorn for those public-health officials – “having thousands of people around when you don’t need them” – has deeper roots than just Mr. Trump’s usual ignorance. Even before the rise of “deep state” conspiracy theories, we lacked an appropriate level of civic reverence for institutions such as the WHO and their many achievements over the past century of rising life expectancy. Practically every other American political speech features a sober note of gratitude to the men and women of our armed forces, keeping us safe abroad. But you almost never hear the same words spoken of the scientists and doctors investigating new outbreaks around the world, and the organizations that put them in place.

To some extent, this is a failure of storytelling, of myth-making. There are probably a hundred movies that dramatize military conflicts for every one that tells a story of public-health heroism. And even fewer narratives, for understandable reasons, that feature an institution as the central protagonist, rather than a single rogue innovator. But if we want to tell stories that dramatize true turning points in history, stories that actually do justice to the underlying forces at work, then we need to do a better job reminding people that sometimes the global network – all those health-care workers, scattered across the globe, vaccinating people against smallpox – is the true hero.

You can see that imbalance in the streets of cities such as New York or London, cities that were once some of the deadliest places in the world to live, thanks to infectious diseases such as smallpox or cholera, and now have some of the longest life expectancies on the planet. New York and London feature endless grand monuments that pay tribute to military triumphs and tragedies from the past: Trafalgar Square, Grand Army Plaza. But you have to strain your eyes to find comparable monuments to public-health triumphs. A statue of Edward Jenner sits in Kensington Garden; a pump handle commemorates John Snow’s famous investigation of the 1854 cholera epidemic in Soho. But these are anomalies, footnotes in the urban text compared with the epic memorials dedicated to the military generals or the fallen soldiers. And yet, the triumph over smallpox (and the near triumph over cholera) likely saved more than a billion lives over the past century, a far higher number than all the military fatalities during that period. Why not commemorate all the deaths that didn’t happen thanks to smallpox vaccines or the public-health interventions that eliminated cholera from most cities around the world?

We will always have some version of the catalogue of evils to reckon with. The least we can do is pay tribute – in the stories we tell, the monuments we build and the funding our governments provide – to the people and institutions who work to keep us safe from them.

