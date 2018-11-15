Trump’s foreign policy strategy: Burn the bridges

It was a year and a half ago that Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland stood up in the House of Commons and declared that Canada could no longer rely on the United States for global leadership.

Her words seemed excessive, a stretch. The mercurial Donald Trump had only been in power a few months. It was premature to draw firm conclusions about where his foreign policy was headed. But he’s been in office close to two years now and it is apparent that Ms. Freeland wasn’t imagining things.

U.S. global leadership has been replaced by fitful unilateralism. Mr. Trump declares that he is a nationalist and maintains there is nothing wrong with nationalism. In many cases, there isn’t. A fervent patriotism that is respectful of other nations is healthy enough. But that is hardly the type of nationalism that Washington is forging.

The nationalism as practised by this Republican administration is racially-infused nationalism. It is seen in Mr. Trump’s attitude toward Muslims, the call he once made for a “complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.” It is seen in his attitude toward the caravans from Central America, to the racial conflict in Charlottesville, Va., in his having had white nationalist Steve Bannon as his top strategist, in his dismissive treatment of black female journalists and so much more.

Trump nationalism disrespects not only minorities, it disrespects international accords and alliances like NATO and the European Union. It tears up the Iran nuclear treaty, abandons the Paris climate accord, shelves the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership. It entombs a long-standing nuclear arms treaty, the INF, and in so doing – as Mikhail Gorbachev claims – could well trigger a new arms race.

Trump nationalism disrespects allies and friends to the point where America risks losing them. With France, a good relationship has deteriorated. With Germany and Britain, bonds have weakened. With Mexico, a wall is still in the works. With Canada, wrecking-ball diplomacy blew up a G7 summit, and despite the redrawing of a continental trade accord, relations between President and Prime Minister remain fractious.

With China, relations have deteriorated into a trade war. With Russia, Mr. Trump hoped for a breakthrough but nothing has come of it. With North Korea, the same.

Nationalism and unilateralism see the United States increasingly isolated or distant from the Muslim and Arab world; from “shithole countries,” as the President delicately put it, like Africa; from Central America, where Mr. Trump has demonized a caravan of the needy as a foreign invasion and where – not to be outdone – his national security adviser has labelled Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua a “troika of tyranny.”

Under this administration, a new foreign policy is in place. It might be called burning bridges. The attitude is that allies aren’t needed. The Trumpian creed is survival of the fittest. Dog eat dog. Altruism as a component of U.S. foreign policy is out the window.

Exceptions to the bridge-burning are few but they are ugly. Countries that Washington has enhanced ties with are places such as Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkey. They all have something in common: authoritarian nationalist leaders.

Mr. Trump has good reason for some of his initiatives; for demanding fairer trade relations with China; for going after more defence spending from NATO countries; for a more confrontational approach to places like Venezuela.

But there is no basis for an upheaval in foreign relations driven by America-First resentment. With the economy robust, with wages going up, with the country fully employed, the notion that the United States is some poor boy being done in by foreign predators is so much rubbish.

Ms. Freeland’s fears about the American desire to “shrug off the burden of world leadership” have come to pass. Her hope was that allies could convince Mr. Trump that it was in his national interest to maintain U.S. global ties and responsibilities. But he shows no such inclination. Hardliners are ensconced on his foreign policy team. He is captive to his nativist, nationalist ideology and not much can be done to counter it.

Canada and other allies can only wait him out, hope that he has only a couple of years left and that a new president will be elected who sees the new nationalism for what it is: reckless self-indulgence.