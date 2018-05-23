Trump’s just-winging-it foreign policy and Iran: An accident waiting to happen

If any aspect of U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy works out in the end, it will be by accident rather than design. The Trump administration is too dysfunctional for anything resembling a foreign policy strategy to emerge from such a chaotic West Wing.

From North Korea to the North American free-trade agreement, the Trump administration appears to be winging it most of the time, with its discourse on any given day depending on who’s up or down in the world based on the President’s own need for affirmation and domestic political wins.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo outlined on Monday a list of U.S. demands with which Iran must comply to gain relief from the renewed sanctions that threaten to further cripple its economy.

It was the opposite in Barack Obama’s White House. Where Mr. Trump is impulsive, the former president was deliberate and reflective. There was a well-thought-out plan behind most every policy he launched. Mr. Obama was a long-term thinker who sought to bend the arc of history.

Yet, it is hard to argue that Mr. Obama’s foreign policy was based any more in reality than Mr. Trump’s is now. The former Democratic president somehow believed that, in appealing to the better angels among the planet’s bad actors, he could create a more stable and peaceful world.

It didn’t turn out that way, with Exhibit A being Iran. Mr. Obama believed he could change the incentives faced by the Islamist regime’s leaders by reintegrating Iran into the global economy. By removing global sanctions in exchange for Iran agreeing to put its nuclear weapons program on hold for 10 years, the ex-president bet the regime would change its rogue behaviour once and for all.

There were two problems with Mr. Obama’s strategy and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the Iran nuclear deal his administration negotiated is officially known. The first was that it assumed Iran’s nuclear program was the main obstacle to a more stable Middle East. Mr. Obama discounted how destabilizing the JCPOA would end up becoming for Saudi Arabia and Israel, both of which feared what U.S. legitimization of Iran’s theocratic Shiite regime would mean for them and what Iran would do with the billions it reaped from sanctions relief.

Second, the Europeans, Russians and Chinese all had their own reasons for backing the JCPOA, apart from sharing Mr. Obama’s goal of halting Iran’s nuclear program. European leaders wanted to reopen the Iranian market to European companies and play to anti-Israel sentiment within their own countries. The Russians wanted Iran’s help in propping up Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. The Chinese wanted oil. They all got what they wanted, so it’s easy to see why they would decry the Trump administration’s move to pull out of the JCPOA and renew sanctions.

“The JCPOA permitted the Iranian regime to use the money from the [deal] to boost the economic fortunes of a struggling people, but the regime’s leaders refused to do so,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a hard-line speech on Monday. “Instead, the government spent its newfound treasure fuelling proxy wars across the Middle East and lining the pockets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.”

Indeed, the JCPOA did not change the Iranian regime’s broader behaviour in the region. Its defenders insist it was never meant to, although that was clearly the implicit bet Mr. Obama was making. Instead, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard doubled down in backing Mr. Assad, terrorist groups Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On Monday, Mr. Pompeo outlined a list of U.S. demands with which Iran must comply to gain relief from the renewed sanctions that threaten to further cripple its economy, as even European companies pull out of the country. In addition to ending its proxy wars in the region, Iran must permanently give up its capacity to enrich uranium, Mr. Pompeo said. No more backing the Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas or the Houthis. No more harbouring al-Qaeda leaders within its borders. No more ballistic missile testing.

“While to some the changes in Iranian behaviour we seek may seem unrealistic, we should recall that what we are pursuing was the global consensus before the JCPOA,” Mr. Pompeo said.

He may be right about that. But the Trump administration is rolling the dice by pulling out of the JCPOA. What comes next if Iran balks, as it will? Strategies can be overrated, but by having no strategy at all, Mr. Trump’s Iranian policy is an accident waiting to happen. All we can hope for is that it’s a happy one.

What are the odds of that?