 Skip to main content
Opinion

Ultimately, selfishness is behind the latest COVID-19 surge

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It wasn’t long after Alberta’s chief medical officer introduced new restrictions in response to an alarming rise in COVID-19 case numbers that freedom fighters in the province were protesting the terrible infringement on their liberties.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said that Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s directive to keep gatherings to 15 people or less was another violation of the public’s Charter-protected freedoms of association and peaceful assembly.

“This order is not properly grounded in relevant considerations such as deaths, hospitalizations and ICU capacity,” said a news release from the centre, “and is therefore not a justifiable violation of fundamental Charter freedoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, the fine people at the justice centre would know much more about the trajectory of the virus and what it could mean to the capacity of hospitals to handle a massive second wave of the virus than, say, Dr. Hinshaw, who has years of experience in public health. How dare she attempt to fulfil her mandate to protect the health of people living in Alberta!

The fact is, Dr. Hinshaw had every right to issue the order she did. Alberta is facing a surge in cases, which has forced hospitals to shut down elective services because of the number of COVID-19 cases they are handling. The community spread of the virus has also affected health care workers; they’ve become infected, and that has had a corollary effect on staffing levels at many of these same hospitals.

The statement from Alberta’s justice centre is so irresponsible – so terribly blinkered – that it’s hard to believe. But then, maybe it isn’t. It certainly reflects an attitude that exists in our society. While I believe it lives among a minority of people, that’s all it takes to create many of the problems we are witnessing today.

The disturbing uptick in cases in B.C., for instance, has been blamed on large gatherings, especially weddings and celebrations of life. What drives me nuts is the idea that some people think they’re exempt from making the same sacrifices you and I are. Let others cancel their wedding plans, sometimes at a huge personal and financial expense. Let others defer celebrating the life of someone who has left us amid the pandemic.

The level of pure, unadulterated selfishness is astounding. I see it when I go to the grocery store. I would say 95 per cent of the people who go to mine wear a mask, but there are always a few – nearly always men – who refuse. No one will tell them what to do. Let others endure the discomfort of having to shop with a face covering.

These no-maskers are the same people who complain the loudest when the government is forced to shut things down again because the virus is multiplying at a dangerous rate. We’re seeing that in Europe and other places now.

Sure, we can blame our governments for mixed messaging, for virus-fighting measures that don’t always make sense to us. Absolutely. But that doesn’t excuse behavior that is blatantly reckless and negligent, on the part of people who are so self-centred and arrogant (or stupid) they don’t care.

Story continues below advertisement

There are a lot of those types in the U.S., where the virus continues to kill at record rates. There are lots of them in places like El Paso, in Texas, where people are dying from the virus faster than authorities can process their deaths. Over the weekend, there was a backlog of 85 bodies yet to be released to their families. The county was forced to set up its fourth mobile morgue unit, 24 hours after setting up its third.

But that only happens in the U.S., people say. Well, it certainly does happen in the U.S., where there are many who feel the state has no business telling them what to do or how to live their lives – even if that means others have to pay the price for their intransigence. But it’s precisely the same sort of attitude that is reflected in that statement from Alberta’s justice centre.

On Monday, B.C. announced a staggering 1,120 new cases of the virus, another grim reminder of just how active the virus is in a province that had it under control for most of the summer. But then people got a taste of a good thing and decided to slip into old habits, despite pleas from public health officials to rein in that type of behaviour.

If the numbers continue to rise, the government will be forced to re-introduce closures. And that won’t be anyone’s fault but our own.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies