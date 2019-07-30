Opinion U.S. should follow Canada’s lead on white-collar crime enforcement

David Montero is the author of Kickback: Exposing the Global Corporate Bribery Network.

In the United States, a troubling narrative drives white-collar crime enforcement. It says that to prosecute a large, publicly traded company is to unleash such catastrophic economic consequences – the loss of jobs, harm to innocent investors and the possible breakdown of portions of the economy – that prosecution has practically no place in the criminal justice system. Instead, it must be avoided at all costs, namely through negotiated settlements such as deferred prosecution agreements.

The problem: This narrative is not based on sound policy or vigorous economic science – but on a single, troubling myth, one unsupported by empirical evidence. Yet it persists because of fear and effective corporate lobbying. The consequence of this myth-making is that prosecutors in the United States have hardly put a publicly traded corporation on trial in nearly two decades – and the costs of protecting corrupt companies at the expense of the rule of law are now incalculable, for the economy, for society and for corporate innovation itself.

It was this same fearful myth that SNC-Lavalin unsuccessfully pushed for years at the highest levels of government, effectively hoping to work its way toward a controversially lenient settlement, as The Globe and Mail’s reporting on the firm’s extensive lobbying shows. SNC-Lavalin warned at one point that thousands of jobs would be lost if the company were prosecuted. Without a settlement deal, it would be subject to a hostile takeover, it warned at another – all meant to signal that prosecution equals economic doom.

It is alarming not only that the company chose such a tack, but that its efforts were so persuasive. Many of Canada’s top civil servants came to echo the same twisted logic: that safeguarding the economic well-being of an allegedly corrupt company is somehow more important than holding it to account and, by extension, upholding the rule of law.

The result is that Canada’s newly minted remediation law is already on unstable ground: In policy, it clearly states that prosecutors cannot be lenient toward corrupt companies in order to safeguard the national economic interest. Yet, clearly in practice, the judgment of those overseeing this policy is already deeply clouded – thanks in large part to SNC’s lobbying – by the myth that corporate prosecution, because it automatically equals ruin, has little or no place in Canada’s criminal justice system.

Canada’s remediation law should not be held hostage to such ideas. First of all because the myth of corporate demise, which began in 2002 with the trial of Arthur Andersen, the large U.S. accounting firm – for its role in the Enron scandal – has been shown by repeated scholarship to be unfounded. It is true that Arthur Andersen collapsed and that 28,000 people lost their jobs. But Arthur Andersen was a unique case: As part of a prior criminal settlement, the company was permanently enjoined from violating U.S. securities law, meaning its conviction at trial triggered particular consequences that would not be true of other firms.

Simply because Arthur Andersen crumbled after its prosecution does not mean that all firms will. Indeed, empirical analysis supports the opposite conclusion. In 2013, Gabriel Markoff analyzed all corporate convictions in the United States between 2001 and 2010, focusing specifically on large publicly traded companies. He found that in no case did conviction itself – either at trial or in the form of a guilty plea – result in a company’s demise.

Corporations survive prosecution. But more importantly, whether they do or not should not form the basis upon which prosecutors charge them. Criminal justice should not ask what price an economy will pay ­– in the form of lost jobs or harmed investors – for prosecuting a company’s systemic, decades-long illicit behaviour. That is the wrong question. It should ask what price a society overall pays for not prosecuting heinous behaviour.

It should ask what price the country pays when corporations, because of weak enforcement and leniency, are not compelled to innovate behind corrupt business practices that, as increasing research shows, damage their profits, weaken their sustainability, and destroy their employee’s morale – all while tarnishing the country’s reputation and embroiling its politics in scandal. Surely those costs are incalculable.

Canada’s prosecution service should be commended for its resolve. By refusing to grant SNC a deferred prosecution agreement, it sets a critical benchmark that corrupt behaviour should not be treated with leniency. Instead, it is criminal activity that should be prosecuted – and that such prosecution has a rightful place in Canada’s criminal justice system, regardless of the consequences (real or imagined). That is a welcome message in a world where prosecuting corporations has become, because of myths and fears, too frightening to imagine.

