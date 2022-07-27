Exactly a decade ago, as overindebted European Union countries begged for a financial bailout, Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel liked to lecture Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain about living beyond their means.

Ms. Merkel was fiercely opposed to demands from weaker EU countries for European debt mutualization, which would have made Germany partly liable for repaying proposed “eurobonds” issued to fund the bailouts and save the common currency.

“Seemingly simple ideas for pooling [debt] are not feasible constitutionally and totally counterproductive,” Ms. Merkel declared at the time. “They would turn mediocrity into Europe’s yardstick. We would be abandoning our ambition of retaining our prosperity in worldwide competition.”

Asking Germany to make sacrifices to enable the PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain) to keep borrowing and spending was simply not going to fly with Ms. Merkel’s voters at home.

But now, the shoe is on the other foot, as Germany pleads with its Southern European neighbours to slash their natural gas consumption in the face of the move by Russia’s majority-state-owned Gazprom to reduce supplies from the Nord Stream pipeline to 20 per cent of capacity.

EU countries agreed on Tuesday to voluntarily cut their gas consumption by 15 per cent starting in August in a bid to enable Germany and other EU countries dependent on Russian gas to fill storage sites in advance of next winter. But it is unclear whether the deal will hold as Southern European countries face revolt from their own citizens in the face of soaring energy prices and potential gas rationing.

Southern European politicians are on the defensive as they attempt to explain to their voters, most of whom have bitter memories of Ms. Merkel’s hardball tactics during the eurozone debt crisis, why they should now pay the price for Germany’s mistakes. Under Ms. Merkel, Germany embarked on plans to decommission its nuclear power plants and increase its dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The folly of that policy has now become fatally clear.

Last week, Spain’s minister for the ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, quipped: “Unlike other countries, Spaniards have not lived above our means in terms of energy.” She warned that Spaniards could not be asked to make “disproportionate sacrifices” to come to Germany’s aid.

Spain has moved aggressively in recent years to secure its energy supplies, investing heavily in both renewable power and natural gas infrastructure. Spain has six liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in operation, accounting for about two-thirds of gas supplies. Germany has no LNG terminals. Spain is also supplied with Algerian gas by a pipeline under the Mediterranean Sea, and relies very little on Russian gas.

The signs of division within the EU delight Russian President Vladimir Putin. After all, his move to weaponize Russian energy in retaliation against Western sanctions imposed on his country after he invaded Ukraine are aimed at undermining European solidarity.

After successfully playing leaders here and in Germany by insisting on the return of a Nord Stream pipeline turbine being repaired in Montreal – forcing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to issue a sanctions waiver, which earned the ire of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada – Mr. Putin has ratcheted up his blackmail efforts by reducing the flow of gas to a trickle.

For now, Mr. Putin looks to have the upper hand. Germany is on the brink of a recession. Its once-mighty industrial sector could be forced to cut production as gas supplies are rationed. Soaring energy prices have sent inflation skyward, forcing the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. Higher borrowing costs are once again threatening the solvency of the PIGS. Piling another eurozone debt crisis onto a European energy crisis could be the final straw for many EU members.

In its latest forecast, the International Monetary Fund said Russia’s economy has withstood sanctions better than expected, with oil and gas exports holding up, and domestic demand showing resilience. It nevertheless projected that Russia’s economy will contract by 6 per cent this year and by 3.5 per cent next year.

A new Yale University analysis suggests Russia’s economy indeed faces collapse if sanctions are maintained, and if China and India continue to refrain from supplying Russia with goods it can no longer purchase from Western countries. China and India have been buying Russian oil at a steep discount, squeezing profit margins and threatening the viability of some oilfields. The withdrawal of Western investment and know-how, and the inability to import Western technology, will impede Russia’s efforts to develop new reserves.

“Looking ahead, there is no path out of economic oblivion for Russia as long as the allied countries remain unified in maintaining and increasing sanctions pressure against Russia,” the Yale study concludes.

As Europe’s gas spat shows, however, remaining unified is harder than it sounds.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.