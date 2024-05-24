I think I’m ready I can’t tell stories any more I’m already on the outside looking in the decision was based on my quality of life there are a lot of tears I don’t want to leave you all, but it’s time

He said to me, “I’m ready to die.” there was no talking him out of this it wasn’t easy as a daughter I don’t know how to explain this to my kids with a heavy heart, I agreed I told him I greatly respected his decision

Why is it so hard to talk about? there is no guarantee all family members will agree a new identity as an adult orphan or childless parent we don’t talk about death freely we are not wired to cope emotionally with knowing the exact date

I believe it is a compassionate response participants in this study all reflected positively an option other than prolonged suffering we need to respect the autonomy of each physician the law itself is inherently flawed not everyone is convinced

What is the nature of suffering? he was tired of fighting not enough home care support patients have a right to die a dignified death and yet a society will not provide resources for people to live with dignity

A date was set for the Tuesday we made silly excuses for why certain days were inconvenient tears were of sadness at losing each other and relief she would no longer have to suffer everything was “the last time”

I volunteered to be the attending nurse As the doctor prepared to administer the drugs I always speak with a quiet and caring voice anybody would feel the emotion of the room a little tear comes to me when I see the family they always say thank you

We took a photo of all of us on the bed one bite of a friend’s homemade key lime pie a sweet tooth never dies saying goodbye to those you love there is a real sense of closure I miss her every single day