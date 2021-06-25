 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Want more women in the military? First clean it up

Elizabeth Renzetti
Elizabeth Renzetti
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

The Canadian Armed Forces offers excellent career prospects for women, according to the Canadian Armed Forces. Its recruiting page promises women a life of adventure, accomplishment, competitive pay and benefits, and a commitment to work-life balance.

Even better, it’s a human resources utopia: “Forces members have the right to be treated fairly, respectfully and with dignity in a workplace free of harassment,” one of the recruitment videos promises. “When you put on the uniform of the Canadian Armed Forces, you will be treated with equal respect.”

Is it just me, or does something smell fishy here? So fishy you can actually smell it through your computer? That’s quite a feat.

Story continues below advertisement

It was just this week that Gregory Lick, the Canadian Forces ombudsman, said, “the ongoing sexual misconduct scandal within the Canadian Armed Forces and Department of National Defence is moving from crisis to tragedy.”

Mr. Lick gave a press conference during which he blasted both the CAF and the Department of National Defence for inaction on the misconduct scandals, for messing with his office’s mission, and for their tendencies to commission new reports instead of actually, you know, implementing the recommendations of the last several reports. I’m not an expert on civil servants’ body language, but I think Mr. Lick’s gasket was in danger of blowing.

And who could blame him? The sexual misconduct scandals in the Canadian Armed Forces manage to be shocking, confusing and endless, all at the same time. It’s like a horror movie franchise with countless sequels, each with its own particular gruesome twist.

The Globe and Mail even printed a handy synopsis, sort of a “previously on Melrose Place…”. Except this isn’t a soap opera, it’s a real-life tragedy for countless men and women who’ve suffered harassment or assault. “Two parliamentary committees have been studying the issue of sexual misconduct in the military,” The Globe noted in April. “In addition, three military police investigations are under way into the conduct of former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance, Admiral Art McDonald and Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson.”

Over the spring, the Status of Women committee heard distressing testimony from current and former members of the forces who had suffered what is known as military sexual trauma. Women talked about being twice victimized, once by the assault itself, and then by the investigation that followed. They talked about feeling like they were going crazy when their complaints were ignored.

“I joined the Canadian Armed Forces in July of 2018. Since then, I feel like I’ve experienced a lifetime’s worth of sexual assault and misconduct,” aviation technician Emily Tulloch reported. She outlined crimes she’d been subjected to, including rape and sexual assault. Lieutenant Heather Macdonald talked about the specific difficulties of reporting assault in the Navy. “Most times, the victims pay a greater price than the perpetrators when they come forward, and that is why most victims are reluctant to come forward.”

They all talked about how the culture of the Canadian military – overwhelmingly white, male and heterosexual – has failed to change and embrace recruits who do not look like them. Senior leadership has failed to set an example from the top, unless it’s an example of what not to do.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a sense, reading these women’s testimonies, of exhaustion that nothing is changing even six years after the landmark Deschamps report identified and offered solutions to toxic military culture. There is also an eerie sense that they’re a bit like Cassandra, speaking truth that no one wants to hear.

Lt. Macdonald warned about the perils of the “old boys’ club,” and less than two months later, the second-in-command of the Forces, Lieutenant-General Mike Rouleau, resigned after he was spotted playing golf with Mr. Vance, who as we’ve noted is under investigation by the military. An old boys’ club is bad enough, but an old boys’ army is a whole other level of unsettling.

And at this point it is a boys’ club. Only 16 per cent of CAF members are women, and it looks like the military is going to fail at achieving its stated goal of bringing that number to 25 per cent by 2026. The number of women in the military has grown by only 1.3 per cent in five years.

I can’t say I blame women for not wanting to join this particular institution. Who’d want to be hired by a company when its headquarters were on fire? But if we accept for the moment that we need a military, then we need one that reflects the country it serves.

Of course, there have already been numerous reports, commissions and committees recommending how this might be accomplished. The Status of Women Committee’s report, released earlier this month, offers further guidance, from implementing the Deschamps recommendations to establishing an independent inspector-general’s office that can investigate complaints and report directly to Parliament.

Crucially, it also calls on the government to implement a strategy for recruiting and retaining women and others who are under-represented in the military. Perhaps this could start with a social-media campaign that simply says, “Can we start again, please?”

Story continues below advertisement

Seriously, any recruitment strategy would seem to require an acknowledgement of the terrible mistakes along the way, and the actual, verifiable steps that are being taken to improve the culture for everyone. Pretty pictures just aren’t going to cut it. Not when the truth is out there, and so many people are speaking it.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies