We’re hiring!

The Conservative Party of Canada is seeking a dynamic leader who can move our organization to the next level of success in a hypercompetitive national political landscape. The ideal candidate possesses a unique ability to unite and inspire our team of seasoned professionals, immoderate mavericks and throwbacks to an earlier era. He or she knows how to attract desperately needed new talent and refresh a brand that is perceived as cold, stale and retrograde. Outstanding communication skills and a willingness to work ridiculous hours are essential. Endless travel to remote outposts is required. The ability to speak French without embarrassing yourself would be an invaluable asset.

About us: The CPC is Canada’s founding political party with a distinguished history of nation-building. We owed our initial success to our ability to bridge the two solitudes and instill a sense of shared purpose in a disparate population by fanning the flames of anti-Americanism. We later switched horses and went all-in on free trade, which had been our leitmotif in recent decades, until the ascension of China led us to appreciate the finer aspects of protectionism, especially in our quest for working-class votes. We have long privileged a hawkish foreign policy that aligns us with the United States in most instances, though not at the expense of our commitment to keeping defence spending below the 2-per-cent-of-GDP threshold required of NATO members such as Canada. We preach small government but do not always practise it.

As Canada has changed, so have we. Just not as quickly. It’s not for nothing we call ourselves conservatives. We value tradition and usually need to be dragged kicking and screaming into acknowledging new ways of looking at old problems. We think modernity is overrated. Despite our outreach to new Canadians, our brand still suffers from our cynical 2015 promise to establish a “barbaric cultural practices” snitch line. We are perceived as being in the pocket of the oil and gas industry, even after abandoning our opposition to carbon pricing. Our commitment to standing up for personal freedom has caused us endless grief during the pandemic, leading our opponents to associate our party with conspiracy theorists, anti-vaccine zealots and even white supremacists and anti-government extremists (see: Freedom Convoy).

The challenge: Our previous leader’s ever-shifting positions created extensive confusion among voters about just what exactly we were selling. Your job as the CPC’s new leader is to define a clear, pragmatic and inclusive platform to broaden our brand appeal in suburban Canada without alienating our core clientele of rural conservatives and Prairie populists. You will need to exercise the moral authority over our caucus and party that our previous leader failed miserably to establish. You will need to reshape the CPC’s image in a fluid political environment, and prepare for a possible change in management at our main competitor before the next election. You must persuade highly skeptical Canadians that the CPC is sane enough to govern again (see: fallout from Freedom Convoy).

Experience: Ideally, you are a highly accomplished individual with experience in the private sector who has distinguished himself/herself in a chosen field, though lifetime politicians will be considered for the post if they possess uncommon charisma, emotional intelligence and outstanding judgment (or if we just can’t find anybody else). You have demonstrated an ability to herd cats and perform small miracles. You have proved that you are not easily discouraged or intimidated by seemingly insurmountable odds, internecine warfare or unfailingly negative CBC coverage.

Conditions of employment: The new leader of the CPC is required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless accommodated based on a certified medical contraindication, religion or another prohibited ground for discrimination as defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act. (We had to put this in here but we are desperately praying this doesn’t become an issue).

Salary and perks: By the standards of Canadian politics, this position offers an above-average compensation package and includes the rent-free use of a 34-room Rockcliffe Park mansion with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, staffed with a chef and a chauffeur. The post involves a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at running for the highest elected office in Canada, though the latter is unlikely to come with a better house for the foreseeable future.

Interested candidates are requested to submit their names to the Conservative Party of Canada’s Leadership Election Organizing Committee to determine their eligibility for this exciting opportunity to lead Canada’s government-in-waiting. The CPC prides itself on being an equal opportunity organization that values diversity, though middle-aged white men make up the bulk of our caucus. We thus welcome a broad range of applicants. Indeed, it may be our only hope.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.