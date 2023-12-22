Open this photo in gallery: THE GLOBE AND MAIL/PUBLIC DOMAIN

Rick Whelan is a playwright, screenwriter and journalist.

With the inevitable onset of colder temperatures, we must adjust our wardrobe accordingly. This morning I slipped into my well-worn (very well-worn!) bedroom slippers. Feeling the residual warmth surrounding my tootsies, I feel I’m now ready for another frigid and breathtaking Canadian winter.

I bought these slippers years ago from the L.L. Bean catalogue. These “Wicked Good Slippers,” as L.L. Bean calls them, were shipped to me from Freeport, Me., where the retailer is headquartered (this was before it opened a store in Ontario).

My brother Bob lives in Maine, and he tells me people who live in that beautiful state (they often call themselves Maine-iacs) have a habit of describing something overwhelmingly formidable as “wicked.” (As in “wicked good slippahs.”)

My wicked good slippahs are now included in the ranks of my most favoured winter wear, along with a wool cap I bought in Scotland and what I would argue is the warmest sweater on Earth, which I picked up at Value Village. I’m sure you have your own select fraternity of favourite accessories – the things you wear, without which, life would not be as sweet.

My father had this red, plaid, Elmer Fudd-type hat, the kind with the pull-down earflaps. When you wear such a hat, people somehow expect a lot less from you. Dad wore that hat (I suspect) just to infuriate my mother, who watched from the kitchen window as Dad, the dreaded chapeau atop his head, raked the fall leaves. Mom bought him countless other, more fashionable hats, which found permanent spots on the top shelf of my father’s closet.

Perhaps you have personal items that define you as an individual – a hat or a pipe or a favourite sweater. Things that, if you lost them, would make you feel diminished. I’m talking about the kind of seemingly inconsequential things that can become iconic – the things people put on display at a funeral next to the deceased’s picture, as a poignant reminder of the dearly departed.

I believe that favourite personal possessions, no matter how often people cringe at their sight, accrue the essential energy of their owners.

Maybe that’s why mediums, just before they try to conjure up the spirit of a dead relative, ask for a favourite personal possession before they begin. No doubt they are somehow drawing on the energy that these inanimate objects have collected, or the meaning they’ve been imbued with, over the years.

When my father passed away, nothing conjured up his spirit more than that old, beat-up, plaid hunting cap of his. I wish I knew whatever became of it so I could have placed it next to the “scattering box” that contained his soon-to-be-sprinkled ashes. But alas, like so many fleeting memories of our lost loved ones, it disappeared like the ephemeral smoke ring from my Grandpa’s favourite pipe.

At my father’s memorial service, looking at that scattering box on the table beside all the old pictures and a rapidly filling guestbook, it just seemed so impersonal. It could have been anybody’s remains in that temporary receptacle.

No doubt a person’s attachment to inanimate objects begins in infancy. We all had a favourite blanket or a stuffed toy that our mothers assured us we needed to get through the day. For Linus, it’s his blanket. For my son, it was a big, soft bunny puppet.

I was appearing in a show at the dearly departed Theatre in the Dell in Toronto when my fellow performer, Andrea Martin, gave our son Sean this wonderful Steiff bunny, with its big floppy ears and shiny glass eyes.

It immediately became Sean’s favourite “thing,” and by the time he was through with it, it was a mere shadow of its former self. It had become a tattered, furry rag sporting one fragile eye, just hanging on, worn down by years of gentle scratching. The Velveteen Rabbit had nothing on my son’s well-used, well-loved little bunny.

And of course, no matter how big we get – how important or rich or powerful – somehow the things that we remember with the most potent emotions are seemingly small and insignificant.

In the cinematic masterpiece Citizen Kane, the great millionaire’s last word was “Rosebud,” and the film is about a reporter’s search for the story behind this puzzling final utterance.

(Spoiler alert: If you’ve never seen the film and don’t want the surprise ending revealed, stop reading here!) At the film’s conclusion, we learn that Rosebud was the name of young Charles Kane’s childhood sled. It represented the boy’s lost innocence – his simple, uncomplicated world before money and greed and corruption took over.

The film’s creator, Orson Welles, knew that we somehow become the things we love, and that we should choose the objects of our devotion carefully.

Note to my future biographer: If my last muttered words are “wicked good,” whispered as my snow globe rolls to the floor, shattering into a thousand pieces, à la Charles Kane‚ you’ll know my slippers were, in fact, what made me.