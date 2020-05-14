Open this photo in gallery A health care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal on May 10, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Lester Liao is a pediatric rheumatology fellow at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and Canadian liaison of the International Doctor As A Humanist Association.

Damon Dagnone is an associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston, a committed medical educator, and the author of Finding Our Way Home: A Family’s Story of Life, Love, and Loss.

Over the last two months, the COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our lives. People used to commuting through major cities, mingling among colleagues, enjoying restaurants and bars, visiting family members and travelling with relative ease have had to stay isolated at home, cooped up and glued to our screens. Video-conferencing programs have become primary modes of communication, replacing parties, gatherings, weddings and wakes. But now, as experts look at the numbers of new cases and deaths with cautious optimism, governments across Canada are beginning to lay out their plans to return to a life that’s as close as possible to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

But for some of us, this unprecedented moment has been compounded by a ramping-up of work that has filled us with increasing fear – and that might not change when we’re through the pandemic. Physicians and other health care workers in particular have been tasked with doing their duties amid daunting obstacles: shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), the threat of infection of a mysterious coronavirus, increased isolation from family members, and the psychic burden of knowing that numerous patients may die – or will soon.

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

What is the reopening plan in my province? A guide

There have been wonderful responses from our communities that have boosted morale in the short term. Restaurants have teamed up to deliver food to hospital personnel, and we have seen cheering, parades and banners in the streets.

But the pandemic’s stresses cannot be withstood indefinitely. We need to take a long view regarding the realities and dangers of physician burnout. And we need to help our health care teams before the dam breaks.

A pre-crisis survey by the Canadian Medical Association found that approximately one in three physicians in Canada reports symptoms of burnout, with rates being highest in younger physicians. This is mirrored by trends in both the United States and the United Kingdom. American studies show that burnout is typically higher for both trainees and staff, relative to the general population. The prominent medical journal The Lancet has called physician burnout a “global crisis.”

This matters because physician burnout impacts the whole system. The emotional exhaustion and decreased satisfaction are associated with numerous consequences including decreased physician productivity, increased errors and poorer-quality care, and physician mental-health problems (e.g. depression, suicidality) to name a few. One Canada-specific 2014 study pegged the cost of burnout in early retirement and reduced clinical hours for one cohort of physicians over 26 years at $213.1-million. High levels of burnout threaten the entire system; if we don’t work together to fight burnout at a critical moment like this, we will all face the consequences.

Why does burnout occur? There are many factors that contribute, both systemic and individual. For physicians, reducing the clinical workload in the short term is likely not feasible, but coming together can be part of a collective effort to bring community to our shared burden that at times seems overwhelming. Developing coping strategies to “unplug,” sharing vulnerabilities and customizing personal wellness initiatives is a good starting point. Let’s also remember that there’s less stress for everyone when we are gracious and patient with one another. We must move away from mental-health stigma within the profession and foster mutual supports.

For the leaders of health care systems, consistent messaging, expert co-ordination and providing adequate resources would go a long way toward fighting this pandemic. This includes prioritizing essential resources such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing kits.

Story continues below advertisement

For the public, too, there are some simple but powerful ways to support all health care workers. Much has already been said about physical distancing and self-quarantine. Certainly, these are important measures. Small acts of kindness, such as saying thank you, can go a long way. Be understanding that hospitals are burdened, avoid the emergency room as much as possible, and work with your local teams for alternate care plans. This helps us all.

But there is a final point to emphasize, for all groups: We are people before we are physicians. That means we struggle and we make errors. Dollar metrics and clinical demands must not diminish our humanity. We must not treat physicians like machines following programmed instructions or with a heavy disciplinarian hand. These concerns predate COVID-19, but we’re more vulnerable now and will be in the aftermath.

There is no magic fix for burnout. But we have a new window into the lives of our front-line health care workers and how important their health is to our society. As the potential for burnout increases during this pandemic, we need to do everything we can to support everyone who cares for us. We can all play a part.

While the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many frontline health-care workers are forced to isolate as they care for patients infected with the virus. See how Dr. Kanna Vela is coping with being away from her family as she treats patients in Ajax and Scarborough, Ontario hospitals.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.