Sai Rajagopal is a Rhodes scholar and researcher at the Center for Gender Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

In a flurry of anti-transgender legislation last month, Republicans introduced more than a hundred bills restricting transgender women from participating in women’s sports and accessing gender-affirming health care.

For example, Arkansas Republicans claimed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act was designed to stop an epidemic of biological men competing in women’s sports. In the state’s latest bill blocking transgender health care for minors, the governor admitted the bill was a product of the Republican culture wars – his veto overridden by the legislature.

Such U.S. legislation reflects a rise in discriminatory international regulation around two different groups: transgender athletes and athletes with intersex conditions (individuals assigned male or female at birth but who display some sex characteristics of another gender).

In August last year, South African sprinter Caster Semenya lost her appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court to defend her title in the 800 metres at the Olympics. Ms. Semenya, assigned female at birth, has a male sex chromosomal pattern. However, she also has a medical condition that disrupts male genitalia formation while increasing her levels of testosterone. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Ms. Semenya must take medicine to reduce her testosterone levels to run her signature events, which Ms. Semenya staunchly refuses to do.

Misconceptions around biological “sex” yield sex testing that harms transgender and intersex women rather than supports fairness for cisgender women. Testosterone measurement and suppression cannot be used as a deterministic classification of gender for the purposes of women’s sport.

Doctors distinguish between biological sex – the primary and secondary sexual characteristics of males and females – and gender – the socially constructed roles ascribed to men, women and gender-diverse people. Decades of scientific research, however, demonstrate there is significant ambiguity in the presumed binary of biological sex.

Historically, sex verification centred on primary sex characteristic examination – checking for the internal and external genitalia. Doctors realized this method was problematic, however, because some medical conditions, such as when an individual is born with ovarian and testicular tissue, result in ambiguous genitalia presentation.

Biological understandings of sex shifted to a chromosomal basis, whereby genetic females were understood to have two copies of the X chromosome and males one copy each of the X and Y chromosomes. However, research has now shown that genetic “male” athletes who have underlying medical conditions, such as androgen insensitivity, may present with female genitalia and low testosterone levels.

How the Olympics and other sports organizations currently police this line of biological sex arbitrarily excludes many who fall in the aforementioned grey area – an area larger than one may assume. While definitions of intersex conditions vary, advocacy group Intersex Human Rights Australia estimates that as many as 1.7 per cent of people have intersex conditions – representing hundreds of thousands of people in Canada alone.

Testosterone testing as a proxy for “biological sex” for elite athletes is a flawed metric. Even though the average woman tends to have less testosterone than the average man, an endocrine study of elite athletes showed overlap between the groups, with many biological men naturally falling into the “female” range of testosterone.

Overall, there is little conclusive evidence demonstrating the sole advantage of testosterone – as opposed to the advantages of other secondary sexual characteristics – in elite athletics. World Athletics (formerly known as the IAAF) commissioned a 2017 study that argued women with higher testosterone levels have significant advantages in middle-distance ranges. However, this research has been widely challenged by independent researchers, who point to flawed data collection.

Implicit assumptions about race are also inflected in medical determinations of “normal” sex characteristics. The documented masculinization of Black women through terms like “overly muscular” and “large” has now been replaced with “high testosterone.” Notably, most stories of athletes failing sex tests come from the Global South, where societal stigma from a failed sex test can be the most severe.

We do not punish athletes for certain physical characteristics they cannot control, many of which are overrepresented in specific sports, such as high average height in the NBA. Similarly, female athletes like Ms. Semenya, with high naturally occurring testosterone, should not be punished.

Transgender women, who typically undergo hormone replacement therapy to achieve average testosterone levels for women, are now also barred in a number of U.S. states from participating in women’s sports. The argument for the bans, which is that trans women possess hitherto understudied advantages not related to testosterone, exposes what these restrictions on transgender and intersex athletes are truly about: a culture war in policing gender-non-conforming bodies.

In the interest of ensuring fair participation in women’s sports, more large-sample research must be conducted on the performance effects of gender confirmation and naturally occurring hormone levels in elite athletes. However, the singular usage of testosterone testing for sex verification simply perpetuates a problematic history of policing athletes’ bodies – when there is no evidence to support the hysteria of men infiltrating women’s sports. In the meantime, it’s better to err on the side of inclusion and bodily autonomy for groups who overcome immense hurdles before even getting to the starting line.

