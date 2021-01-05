Dr. Jeffrey Balser is president and chief executive officer of Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Against the noisy background of masking debates, surges, flattening curves, warp speed initiatives, conflicting messages, misinformation and political controversies – not to mention a revolutionary mRNA technology – millions of people are deciding whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

As much as we all might wish, the ills of 2020 did not vanish at the stroke of midnight as we welcomed 2021. This year has been ushered in with record numbers of people becoming ill and requiring hospitalization – and the death toll will keep rising.

Today we are vaccinating those at greatest risk: the people working at hospitals and medical centres. But soon there will be sufficient vaccine supplies to begin the much-anticipated process of vaccinating the broader population.

Yet finding that light at the end of the tunnel requires much more than giving two doses to everyone who wants to be vaccinated. As if the most ambitious vaccination effort in human history isn’t enough of a challenge, conquering COVID-19 means we need to build a cocoon of safety for those we can’t effectively immunize – our young children and our loved ones with conditions that suppress their immune systems. People who cannot be safeguarded by taking the vaccine themselves, because it isn’t yet available to them, or because their immune systems won’t respond even if they do take it.

This is why we so desperately need to achieve so-called “herd immunity.” An often-discussed term, it’s when a sufficient number of us are immune to COVID-19 so that indirect protection is provided to those who are not actually immune to the disease. Essentially, it’s when so many people are immune that the virus can’t spread through the population.

Given that the RNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are more than 90 per cent effective, it is understandable that many people will take the vaccine to protect themselves. But an additional benefit is that those who are vaccinated, including the small proportion who still become infected with COVID-19, are very likely to develop lower levels of the virus and for shorter periods of time. In this way vaccination not only reduces the risk of illness, it makes us less able to shed and transmit the virus to others.

Even so, many people – up to half of all Americans in some surveys – are considering not taking it. The reasons range from concerns about the newness of the vaccine and its safety, to general mistrust of research stemming from historical abuses such as the Tuskegee syphilis study, to skepticism about whether COVID-19 is even a serious problem.

So, if the only rationale to take the vaccine is “I will be protected,” then how do we convince those already reluctant to get vaccinated, especially when their personal risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 may be small?

Beyond protecting ourselves directly, taking the vaccine to help achieve herd immunity isn’t an abstraction of epidemiology and science – it is a work of compassion. For those healthy and young, it’s a selfless act. It’s an expression of concern for someone requiring immunosuppressants after an organ transplant whom we don’t even know. It’s an expression of care for someone who has been unemployed since the pandemic began, now struggling with food insecurity and homelessness.

Compassion flows from understanding, and we need to build that understanding with our neighbours, friends and family. And we need to listen.

Many people have fears about taking this vaccine. It is comforting that it has been tested exhaustively in many thousands of people, with clinical trials that are even larger and more diverse than those we have used for vaccines in the past. But it is still the case that the technology is new and we completed the work in record time – and for some, that’s unsettling.

However, what feels to many of us like the “sudden” appearance of two remarkably effective RNA-based vaccines isn’t very surprising at all. It’s the result of decades of public investment in government-funded research, alongside investments by industry and foundations, coupled with painstaking work by thousands of researchers. This is no different than landing on the moon or sequencing the genome. Much to celebrate, but given the accelerated pace of global scientific innovation, practically inevitable.

We also need to engage our communities by singing, not shouting. This is one of those communication challenges where we need to harmonize like a chorus. The beauty of a chorus is that while everyone is singing from the same musical composition, the notes are not the same for each member. The full range of tones, with varied pitches, intensities and timbres, all create the resonating mixture of sound that attracts us to listen and holds our attention. Our diversity provides that complex range of singing voices, with varied communication styles and personal experiences – all influenced by our races, ages, gender preferences, and social and political backgrounds. Our chorus of perspectives is essential to making the case for immunization.

