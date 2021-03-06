Glen Murray is a former mayor of Winnipeg and minister in the Ontario government, having held the portfolios of Environment and Climate Change, Transportation, and Infrastructure.

This was to be the urban century, when spatially coherent cities were well planned and organized to deliver an unprecedented quality of life to their citizens. Now, many of our urban economies are still “locked down” by a pandemic – and we are struggling to find the keys to unlock them.

My late friend Jane Jacobs spoke of the many “jobs” that cities must do, but she argued that the most important is generating wealth because all the others depend on it.

Story continues below advertisement

And yet we know that cities are perpetually pleading with provincial and federal governments for a fairer share of the revenues they generate as vital tax engines.

This incapacity is being further challenged by three tough realities.

First, we live less in the urban century and more in a suburban one, which has created spatially incoherent landscapes that require proportionally large amounts of land and infrastructure in relation to their population and tax base.

Secondly, cities lack the financial capacity and the taxation authority to either meet the growing pressures and demands of a complex new economy or directly benefit from it. This is a particular challenge given the nature of property tax revenues, which often encourage forms of development that provide short-term financial gains but lead to long-term fiscal distress for cities.

Finally, we are in a century of accelerated global climate change that will create major economic, cultural and health disruptions – as we see with COVID-19 – in ways that will force the redefinition of how we live together while driving up the cost of infrastructure and services.

And so local governments are not keeping up – they are backed up. Cities are driven by a constant “catch up” approach where they are endlessly struggling to make up for the long-term effects of fiscal constraints, infrastructure deficits, housing deficits, inequality and policing challenges.

This can leave local leaders trying to solve hundreds of unsolvable problems, often shifting spending from solutions that build quality of life, ensure safe neighbourhoods and support a growing tax base, to solutions with greater reliance on infrastructure patching and reactive law enforcement that never compensate for the resulting decline in neighbourhoods. In some cities, police budgets have almost doubled as a percentage of overall spending. And more funding for policing comes mostly at the expense of the other departments, such as recreation services for inner city youth.

Story continues below advertisement

Typically, Canadian municipalities take a “cost management” approach, essentially using two levers to manage their finances: They raise property taxes by increasing the mill rate and they cut expenditures, leading to reductions in services or delays in infrastructure maintenance. This business-as-usual approach has run into a dead end.

The relationships between wealth generation and city planning have not been explored seriously since Ms. Jacobs’s illuminating work on the nature of urban economies, and her observations have rarely been applied to the spatial, economic and social planning of Canadian cities. Municipal governments seldom look at the foundational tools they have to enhance the city’s capacity to generate wealth: design, infrastructure, zoning and planning, which can be orchestrated to build the tax base rather than increase the tax burden.

From Ms. Jacobs’s observations the idea of “value planning” emerged. I became involved in its early development out of necessity as a mayor of a large city. I focused on the counterintuitive idea that spending can build a city’s fiscal capacity in the long term rather than diminish it. The Canadian Urban Institute further developed the potential of this new approach to be a transformational tool, and initiated some of the first applications of it to city planning.

Value planning transforms municipal budgets and official plans into strategies that realize a city’s desired future. It accounts for and measures uplift in property value and the return on investment from deploying such building tools as zoning, property development, tax incentives, art and design and infrastructure projects. Value planning reconfigures civic budgets over multiple years to integrate the priority projects and investments that are consequential to achieving outcomes so that budgets can ultimately reduce the tax burden. In Winnipeg, these initiatives ranged from a waterfront renewal project to building a college in a strategic location; all had profound effects on economic activity, positive development and wealth generation.

In the eventual aftermath of the pandemic, our understanding of how cities can do what Ms. Jacobs called the essential job of generating wealth will determine our ability to restore our urban centres. It will also be essential to our national economic and social recovery. It is time for a dramatic shift in the assumptions and processes of city planning and budgeting that can unlock the wealth of our cities.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.