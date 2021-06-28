Open this photo in gallery Peter Herrndorf inside a newly renovated section of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, in February, 2018. Dave Chan/For The Globe and Mail

Peter Herrndorf is chair of Luminato Festival Toronto. The following is an excerpt from his April presentation to the Senate working group on Canadian prosperity.

If artists represent a country’s international competitiveness, Canada punches well above its weight. Think of Drake, who is one of the most listened to artists in the world, or Catherine O’Hara, who swept the five major American TV awards in one year. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Metropolitan Opera, and works by Kent Monkman now hang in the Great Hall of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

However, the extraordinary success of Canadian artists on the world stage didn’t just happen on its own. The foundations were laid in 1951, with the establishment of the Royal Commission on National Development in the Arts, Letters and Sciences, known simply as the Massey Commission. Its recommendations helped Canadian arts and culture thrive. The expansion of CBC/Radio-Canada and the National Film Board. The creation of the Canada Council for the Arts. Later on, the National Arts Centre and the CRTC. Canadian content rules that got our country’s music onto the radio. And education initiatives that got Canadian books onto the curriculum, and into the hearts and minds of Canadian kids.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has changed dramatically since the early 1950s, when the Massey Commission report came out. Where once our identity was largely defined by English and French-speaking Canada, today we recognize that the Indigenous community is central to our history and culture, and we celebrate a broader and more inclusive vision of this country.

The Canadian arts scene has expanded exponentially in the past 70 years, but funding has not kept up. In the 1950s, the Canada Council for the Arts funded just 30 arts organizations. In 2017-18, the council funded more than 2,200. While its budget doubled in the past few years, funding is still not adequate for the breadth of the arts in Canada today.

The revolution in digital communications over the past 30 years has transformed what it means to be a creator. Government support and cultural policy that was shaped in the 1950s is likely no longer equipped for today’s realities.

Moreover, the arts are the critical intersection of the creative-industries sector. That sector includes the performing arts, museums, publishing, libraries, radio, film and TV, fashion and architecture. It also includes design, advertising, animation, the video gaming industry, R&D and software development.

It’s time to establish a national independent commission to explore cultural policy for Canada in the 21st century. A new cultural commission for a new Canada – one that embraces its Indigenous roots, its bilingualism, its diversity and supports artistic expression in every part of the country. This commission would also recognize the arts as fundamental to the creative industries – a sector in which Canada needs to be internationally competitive.

Here are just a few areas that could be examined:

1. Are the great cultural institutions created in the aftermath of the Massey Report in the 1950s still as effective in supporting Canadian creative expression? Are their missions still as relevant in a digital era? Can these important Canadian institutions be strengthened, rejuvenated or reinvented?

Story continues below advertisement

2. How should Canada provide support and encouragement to the thousands of artists who are starting their careers, particularly Indigenous artists and those from diverse communities? How should Canada provide support and encouragement to the thousands of artists who are mid-career, and are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet?

3. Is it time for us to be more ambitious in our funding models?

4. How should the Canadian tax system provide more support for the arts?

5. How do we encourage creators and high-tech workers to stay in Canada? How do we encourage – and smooth the path – for highly skilled workers and students to come to Canada and to make their homes and futures here?

6. How can we strengthen professional development and training in the arts?

It will be important for this national independent commission to resist the temptation to simply do what was done in the past. Instead, we can use this moment as an opportunity to do things differently, rather than paper over the cracks that have appeared in the past 70 years. Let’s encourage this commission to be imaginative in how we can grow our creative industries, with the arts as their foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian artists have shown the world we are a country of imagination, of creators, of innovators. All we have to do is follow their lead.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.