Open this photo in gallery: An opponent of former US president Donald Trump protests in front of Trump supporters outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York, on April 4.LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP/Getty Images

Lawrence M. Krauss is a theoretical physicist and president of the Origins Project Foundation. This essay is adapted from the epilogue of his new book, The Edge of Knowledge.

One of the chief distinctions between science and dogma is that adherents to the latter don’t change their minds. The origin of this ideological intransigence lies in a simple but crucial aspect that is missing from dogma, but is central to science: the willingness to accept that we may be wrong.

While this tunnel vision is a familiar feature among religious fundamentalists and right-wing demagogues, it has become more common on the left. In his book The Madness of Crowds, Douglas Murray wrote: “Something has been going wrong in the language of human rights and the practice of liberalism. It is as though the enquiring aspect of liberalism was at some stage replaced with a liberal dogmatism: a dogmatism that insists questions are settled which are unsettled, that matters are known which are unknown …”

This intransigence is everywhere, from the current debates among the right and the left about gender and sexuality, to claims about the guilt or innocence of Donald Trump.

While free and open inquiry is a hallmark of a broader classical liberalism, as an intellectual tradition it has flourished most compellingly in science, simply because science cannot progress without it.

If ideology intrudes on the process of science, and free inquiry gets stymied, the results are immediate. Theoretical predictions no longer work, and technology built on them fails. Beyond this, the inevitable gaps in our knowledge can then be exploited by those who wish to further their own ends, whether they’re economic, political or religious. We are told that science cannot possibly present an accurate or complete picture of some portion of reality because it has been performed by individuals who themselves are flawed, for one reason or another – by their birth identity, their politics, or their position of wealth or stature – and that we need to root out or ignore their contributions if we are to achieve social progress. Or we are told that the science of sex and gender is settled, or that it is false, or that we know for certain that there are no cognitive differences between males and females, or we know exactly what the proper predictions of climate change are, or that we know for certain that those predictions are wrong.

These are games, pure and simple. It takes remarkable conceit to claim that science will never explain this or that, because it implies that you know enough to know what we can never know. Equally, who is to decide who is or is not worthy enough to contribute to the process? Science proceeds by dialectic, where all ideas are subject to debate and attack, and bad ideas get rooted out precisely because the community as a whole has goals that transcend the specific penchants of individual scientists. Finally, science is subject to continual revision. This does not mean scientific truths are ephemeral. Scientific revolutions (like their political counterparts) do not do away with everything that has preceded them. Earlier results that have satisfied the test of rigorous experimentation remain true, regardless of how they may be subsumed in more comprehensive theories.

Newton’s laws remain as valid today for apples, baseballs and cannonballs as they were when he wrote them down. We recognize now, however, that they have a limited domain of applicability, and the classical description breaks down near the speed of light, or more interestingly, near the event horizon of a black hole. Similar revisions in thinking may be required for what some may otherwise regard as universal social truths.

Motivated on the left by social justice concerns, or on the right by conservative intransigency, pundits and politicians alike are increasingly claiming to know what is best for others, and exactly what the causes of society’s current ills are. They can somehow do this without asking skeptical questions or investigating the actual data.

Even universities, which should be a bastion of skeptical questioning and open inquiry, are quickly becoming overburdened by issues of political correctness and claims of systemic ills that govern what can be said and who can say it. Sadly, the ability to question any statement, a sign of interest in learning and the hallmark of the scientific method, is too often stifled because concerns about offence marginalization, and victimhood are becoming paramount.

But more than this, the tradition of scientific humility – of willing to be wrong, and most importantly, of not insisting one knows the answers before one even asks the questions – provides an essential guide for how to carry on the rest of human affairs, especially for public discourse. Without it, we may be witnessing the breakdown, not just of civil discourse, but of democratic governance itself.

Four hundred years of modern science have brought us to where we now stand, but where we go from here will not just depend on how we use our existing knowledge, but how we build a new understanding of the world around us. As John Stuart Mill emphasized, a central purpose of allowing free speech is to provide a potentially hostile listener with the opportunity to discover that they may be wrong.

Recognizing the current limitations in our knowledge is an essential first step. Being able to quantify uncertainty, which means explicitly understanding what you don’t know so that you can determine the impact of that lack of knowledge on what you can say with confidence, is probably science’s greatest strength. As I have often said, not understanding something is not evidence for God or human frailty. It is just evidence of not understanding. And it should be an invitation for all of us to explore and learn.

Humility and honesty demand that we be clear about the limitations of our knowledge, but we shouldn’t be shy about this. We should celebrate it. This shouldn’t be threatening, and ignorance shouldn’t be replaced by dogma. There remain remarkable mysteries to be uncovered, and the future can be better than the past if, in all of human affairs, we take from science a willingness to simply say: I don’t know.