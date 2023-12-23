Brianna Bell is a writer based in Guelph, Ont.

It’s a cold winter day and my alarm is blaring – but all I want to do is burrow under the covers and rest a little while longer. The bed is so warm. This happens every winter: I’m tired and depressed and wish I could succumb to the ephemeral nothingness that sleep offers. It’s still dark outside, and if I peek through the curtains, I’ll see a thick blanket of snow covering the ground, the top layer frozen and crystalized.

Once my morning tea is made, I decide to sit for a moment and enjoy the relative quiet of the house. The sun dances off the snow-covered branches outside, and two squirrels chase each other up my favourite tree on our property. Beside me sits a book I’m rereading, Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times by Katherine May.

The night before, I’d highlighted a passage: “Plants and animals don’t fight the winter; they don’t pretend it’s not happening and attempt to carry on living the same lives that they lived in the summer. They prepare. They adapt. They perform extraordinary acts of metamorphosis to get them through. … Winter is not the death of the life cycle, but its crucible.”

When I first read Ms. May’s book, I was moved by the way she described the mystical and revelatory experience of a concept she refers to as “wintering” – the idea that you can embrace a metaphorical or literal winter season. “Wintering” provides the perfect opportunity to slow down and rest during the cold, dark, barren days – and if you’re open-hearted enough, you may even discover hope and joy in the muted beauty of the season.

I’ve always struggled during the long winter months. I still remember my mother buying me St. John’s wort when I was a preteen experiencing a particularly depressed winter. In recent years, I’ve fought the darkness by purchasing a light-therapy lamp, attempting to limit my screen time once the sun set, and increasing my Vitamin D intake. I’ve even purchased a membership to our local butterfly conservatory, where the indoor temperature is set to 28 C and the humidity is high. Everything I’ve done, while helpful, has been an act of resistance against the blistering winter months.

I’m not the only one who struggles during this particular season. Around 15 per cent of Canadians experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD) at some point in their lifetime – a figure that I find surprisingly low, since nearly everyone I talk to seems to find their spirits are lower in the winter months. I’m not naive enough to think that a book about embracing winter is going to cure clinical depression, but this year, I’m hopeful enough that if I look for beauty in the season, I just might find it.

So far, this winter has still delivered dark, cold days – but I’ve noticed that when I approach the season with a kind of arms-open acceptance, I feel as if I can actually thrive during the winter months. When the sadness inevitably creeps in, I don’t resist – instead, I give myself space to feel it. I hold the sorrow in the palm of my hand like a snowball, the icy bite numbing my fingers, but wondrous in its own way.

The concept of wintering isn’t exactly revelatory. The Earth exists in cycles, and so do we. Every year brings recurring traditions and holidays we anticipate for months, and winter is no exception. In the new year, many of us already take time to reflect, deciding to finally take charge of our lives and try something new, or be someone different. But our Western culture of productivity and performance has shifted the tradition of annual reflection into a trend filled with commercial pressure and self-loathing resolve. Instead of slowing down, reflecting and carefully prioritizing our well-being, we’ve turned the new year’s resolution into another bright and shiny distraction from the thing we need most: a season of rest.

In previous years, I’ve looked to January as a month of chasing a goal. I’ve joined Weight Watchers, Noom, the local gym. Last year, I even wrote a book in January – a life goal that didn’t really change my life the way I thought it would, though it did add a lot of sleepless nights to already gloomy days. If I really asked myself what I wanted after a season of festivities and busyness, it’s not a longer to-do list with more things to accomplish. What I really want is to do nothing. To have no goal but to sit and feel my feelings. To embrace the quiet of early nights and dark mornings. To be, and not to do.

What I love about the concept of wintering is that there is no perfect recipe for doing it exactly right. In Ms. May’s book, she offers guidance, but no directives. She provides encouragement, but no prescription.

What do I want to do this winter, and how will I approach my own wintering? I want to wake up my senses and find wonder in this season that I have so often wished away. Wintering, for me, is about hikes during a snowfall, when the thick flakes fall into my lashes. Wintering is about reading cozy books under a big fluffy blanket, a giant mug of hot chocolate next to me. Wintering is about lacing up a pair of skates and gliding on a frozen lake, or hobbling across it, because there’s no judgment here. Wintering is about laughter over a late-night board game, cuddling in bed a little bit longer, and letting myself cry hot tears when loneliness creeps in.

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home,” the British poet Edith Sitwell once said. That’s the kind of season I hope for us all.