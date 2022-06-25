Fariha Róisín’s latest book is Who Is Wellness For?: An Examination of Wellness Culture and Who It Leaves Behind.

When I was younger I never really thought that profoundly about being South Asian. As a Bangladeshi, whose family was also split across cultural lines, as many families were after Partition, and again after the Liberation War in Bangladesh in 1971, this lingered into a sense of disassociation of self. Who was I if I didn’t understand the full scope of who I was, culturally? If I didn’t know where my ancestors came from? How do you begin to heal if you don’t know the parameters that define you?

Mysteriously, I was always a sick child, riddled with illness, perpetually snotty nosed. I’d wake up most days with a pocket of saliva lodged in my mouth, allergies abundant, constantly in turmoil with myself.

When I developed irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) at 14, I felt betrayed by my body, again – as well as by my love of food, the only comfort I had in a devastating home life. This condition forced me to pay attention to a body I’d rather ignore – it forced me to ponder, to be still, to contend with.

Of course, I didn’t want this. I wanted a life of relative ease, one I had not been afforded. So, the only answer to my circumstance was to disassociate. To move very, very far from myself and disappear so that when the physical pain would ricochet through my body like a hand grenade, I could detach from my physical self. I had learned to do this already because of immense physical violence at home, so I had a blueprint.

By my late teens, I was in a cycle of deep repair. But with little access to resources and money, I found it hard to keep going. After a suicide attempt at the age of 25, something shifted – I realized I needed to find better answers to stay alive. I realized I needed to come back to myself, but first I needed to know who that self was. So much of healing – true healing – requires this return to source.

When I learned about epigenetics, in my mid-20s, I read about the study of Holocaust survivors who held what psychotherapist Resmaa Menakem, and author of My Grandmother’s Hands, calls “traumatic retention.” In simple terms: Through studying Holocaust survivors we can trace anxiety and misplaced trauma in the cellular structure of their bodies, and understand, as well as contextualize, how our DNA codes us. If there’s familial trauma, generations can hold and retain that information – until it’s actually faced and released.

As an immigrant whose parents had also been immigrants who survived a genocide, and whose ancestors had as well, this was a legacy I knew required my attention if I was to get better.

My family comes from a land that was brutally colonized by the British for more than 200 years, so learning about how they came and conquered Bengal, the region of my lineage, and decimated the historical, spiritual and cultural roots of my people for their own sadistic whims, has been a past I’ve had to face.

The more I sat with this, the more infuriated I became. My people were destroyed by the white man, and now, centuries later, the possible descendants of those who invaded my ancestral lands, only to declare our own ungodliness, have yet again taken our culture, to profit off it and make billion-dollar industries by repurposing yoga, meditation and Ayurveda as “wellness.”

The Global South deserves our respect for what it has given us, including so much of the foundations of how to be well in the West. It is abominable that a Westerner can go to India, be “inspired,” take what they can from a culture to feed their own spirituality – and yet through that process there’s never a deeper investigation of living in right relationship, meaning how to live fairly, to give back and to not solely profit, but to also find reciprocity in feeding and giving back to the cultures that are taken from. Not extraction for the benefit of only the white and wealthy.

Wellness isn’t for anyone if it isn’t for everyone. I need wellness, and so do my people, who are constantly depleted through extraction. Bangladesh is one of the poorest regions in the world, and we know why – the British took our industries and forced us to use theirs, they demolished our resources and took others for their own.

Today, it is not just the reverberations of colonialism that affect the country, but the increasing threat of climate change. This week, Bangladesh saw the worst flooding in decades, leaving scores dead. It will also be one of the first nations to go under water, inevitably creating a new emergence of climate refugees.

How can anyone be well in a society that is this disconnected from itself, truth and fairness? Sacred reciprocity, as the great Potawotami elder and writer Robin Wall Kimmerer tells us, is the way forward.

To me, it’s the only answer. We have to have the courage to change, to invest in not only ourselves but in our global communities. We can’t be well in an unwell society. We have to learn how to care more for each other and this Earth. We owe each other that much.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.