What are your predictions for 2019? Answer these questions and we’ll publish the best answers in a future issue

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Graham Roumieu

Who on Earth could have predicted 2018? Donald Trump befriended Kim Jong-un and turned on Justin Trudeau; NAFTA died and was reborn as UMSCA; Facebook became a symbol of technology run amok; Stephen Hawking and Stan Lee died while Prince Louis and Gritty were born. And we still don’t know what’s happening with Brexit. But forget about the year that was. What about the year to come? To that end, we’re enlisting the smartest people we know – readers of The Globe and Mail. Send us your predictions by Dec. 15. Our favourites will appear in The Globe on Dec. 29, lovingly illustrated by Graham Roumieu.