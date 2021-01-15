Kevin Lynch is former vice-chair of BMO and former clerk of the Privy Council. Paul Deegan is CEO of Deegan Public Strategies and former deputy executive director of the National Economic Council at the White House.

The United States embarked on a presidential transition like no other, with the outgoing president dangerously sowing the seeds of disruption, distrust and even insurrection, and the incoming president seeking to restore democratic order and traditional norms of decency and respect. President-elect Joe Biden needs allies during this extraordinary transition, and not just in the United States. Canadian policy makers should remember the second most famous phrase from John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address: “My fellow citizens of the world: Ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.”

Under President Donald Trump, “America First” meant eschewing traditional friends and multilateral organizations, becoming an increasingly solitary and unpredictable global actor. Mr. Biden campaigned on restoring American credibility and influence in the world while dealing effectively with collective global problems. He will need help to build coalitions to energize his agenda, and the earlier the better given the chaos of the transition.

Canada’s immediate recognition of the election victory of Mr. Biden received less coverage in the U.S. than similar support from France, Germany, Britain and even Ireland. Going forward, rather than publicly airing “asks” of the incoming administration, the Canadian government might shift to putting forward constructive ideas to help Mr. Biden advance key elements of his agenda in the aftermath of this fractured transition. That’s in both of our interests. Five areas of possible alignment are the pandemic, trade, climate change, defence and relations with China.

COVID-19 was the dominant health, political and economic issue in 2020. It will continue to be in 2021, and its aftermath will have repercussions for a generation.

Under Mr. Biden, the U.S. wants to rejoin the World Health Organization, but the conditions will shape the American political reaction. Canada could play a leadership role in helping to create the right conditions, by calling for reforms at the WHO on governance and the scientific independence of WHO advice. Canada could also propose setting up a task force on how North America should better prepare for the next pandemic given that viruses are not respectful of borders.

On the trade front, Mr. Biden will certainly not be immune to the strong protectionist forces in both parties in Congress and widespread public anti-trade sentiment. Canada’s interests are clear: an open and largely frictionless border, an end to national security tariffs and a United States engaged in reform, not rejection, of a rules-based World Trade Organization. All will require new levels of co-operation, not demands for unilateral American change.

A Biden administration will likely double down on Mr. Trump’s “Buy America” policies. Rather than lecturing the U.S., we should encourage a pivot to “Buy North American,” especially in key areas such as pharmaceuticals, agriproducts, telecom equipment, aluminum and steel. In the same vein, to avoid side-swipes as technology-intensive supply chains shorten, we could propose exploring a North American advanced manufacturing strategy to rebuild our capability and competitiveness with a focus on leading-edge digital technologies and clean energy – the auto sector is an obvious place to start.

Climate change is a Biden administration priority, beginning with the U.S. rejoining the Paris Agreement and hosting a “climate world summit.” Opposition to the Keystone pipeline, and likely the oil sands, suggests Canada has to table innovative new areas for Canada-U.S. environmental co-operation rather than plead for special treatment. North American energy security, including green energy security, is one possibility given today’s global geopolitical context.

While Mr. Biden’s inclination is to restore the country’s commitment to NATO and collective security, Mr. Trump has been effective in undermining support by claiming other nations are security “freeloaders.” Here Canada could help change the American dialogue by making early defence spending commitments including specific increases in support of NORAD, Arctic sovereignty and peacekeeping.

With respect to China, which both Democrats and Republicans see as a strategic competitor as well as a growing regional security threat, a Biden administration will focus on changing the toolkit toward building alliances to press China on its predatory trade practices and to counter Chinese technology dominance strategies. Canada, which has experienced Chinese trade and political unilateralism firsthand, could offer to work with the Biden administration on a WTO reform agenda that includes reviewing China’s developing country WTO exemptions.

Presidential transitions are a time to get briefed by the previous administration, hone policy, choose cabinet secretaries and select sub-cabinet officials. They are always somewhat chaotic, but never like this, particularly with the violent assault of the Capitol last week. After the past four years, there are many reasons to be wary, but it is in Canada’s interests to support an American administration that shares our values and world view. So, we should come forward during this disorderly and acrimonious transition of power that threatens American prestige and influence around the world with help – not “asks” – now when it can be most impactful. It’s what long-time friends should do, and good neighbours reciprocate.

