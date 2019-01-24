What does France want? Lower taxes – but that’s just for starters

On his way to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Quebec Premier François Legault stopped in Paris this week to check in with President Emmanuel Macron and offer some advice he would best heed himself.

“The yellow-vests crisis shows that there is a limit to what one can ask of the taxpayer,” Mr. Legault told TV5, referring to the “gilets jaunes” protests that have rocked Mr. Macron’s government. “There is always a risk of surpassing this limit and there is a revolt.”

Mr. Macron and Mr. Legault have more in common than their French mother tongue. Each presides over the most heavily taxed jurisdiction on his continent. Taxes account for 37.3 per cent of Quebec’s gross domestic product, compared to 32 per cent in the rest of Canada and 27 per cent in the United States.

France takes the cake, however. Its tax take equals 46 per cent of its GDP.

And at its core, the yellow-vest movement is a tax revolt. What triggered the sometimes violent protests in Paris and hundreds of other French towns and cities was Mr. Macron’s plan to increase a carbon tax on diesel fuel. But the movement has quickly come to represent middle- and working-class anger at tax-and-spend elites.

The French state is highly redistributive, as much or more so than even the Nordic countries, with a vast social safety net. Yet, working-class French citizens still claim to feel financially choked by a panoply of government levies deducted from their pay cheques. The yellow vests – named for the reflective jackets French drivers are required by law to keep in their vehicles – have given voice to a generalized sense of tax fatigue.

Elected in 2017, Mr. Macon’s first mistake was to start his presidency by cutting taxes for those at the top end of the income spectrum without paying much attention to those at the bottom. He was correct in insisting that punishing taxes on the wealthy had led to a flight of capital. But his move to scrap a wealth tax on financial assets earned him a reputation as the “president of the rich” that he did little afterward to live down.

So, his government’s plan to increase diesel taxes, announced in the fall, was seen as the last straw. After vowing to respect European Union rules to keep France’s budget deficit below 3 per cent of GDP, Mr. Macron needed the cash. But, if he thought he could get away with it, the yellow vests proved him dead wrong.

Shaken by the protests, Mr. Macron scrapped the diesel-tax increase and promised subsidies to top up the income of those earning the minimum wage. The problem is that those moves have dug his government into an even deeper budgetary hole.

Caught between a tax revolt that has upset the social peace and the threat of a Greek-style debt crisis as France’s public debt soars above 100 per cent of GDP, Mr. Macron’s attempt to buy time has taken form in the “great national debate” he launched last week in Normandy. For more than six hours, Mr. Macron moderated a discussion among some 600 regional mayors based on a series of questions he had laid out in a 2,300-word letter to his 67 million “compatriots.”

In a bid to draft a “new contract” with French citizens, Mr. Macron has since held two more such open forums with local mayors, and he plans several more before finishing the exercise in mid-March. Citizens are invited to participate online or by signing a “register of grievances” at their local city hall. Mayors are called on to identify the gripes that most resonate among their voters.

The book of grievances, known in French as le Cahier des doléances, traces its origins to prerevolutionary France, when kings took the pulse of their restive subjects. Given that symbolism, Mr. Macron’s move to reprise the name is risky in itself. But it’s nothing compared to the risk he runs if the grand débat generates demands he can’t fulfill.

“How can we make our tax system fairer and more effective? Which tax cuts should we prioritize in your eyes?” Mr. Macron asked in his letter, before adding: “In any event, we cannot pursue tax cuts without reducing the overall level of our public spending.”

Taxes and spending aren’t the only topics Mr. Macron wants to address. Electoral reform and climate change are also on the agenda of the grand débat national, although the President hopes to steer clear of a discussion on immigration policy that could be hijacked by his political rivals on the right.

Mr. Macron is asking what France wants. The problem is, he may not like the answer.