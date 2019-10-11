Thistle: I used to run when I first got out of jail. The minutes were like eons at first, holding on for dear life as a lifetime of addictions and trauma gnashed its teeth, calling me to let go and use. Only long-distance running on my rebuilt foot helped stave off the cravings long enough to give me a chance against the psychological and spiritual warfare of first coming clean off crack and alcohol. You see, my foot is held together by wires, and the scar I had on the side was still wide open when I first dared to run. I used to be able to stick my index finger into it, right down to the bone. But anything was better than focusing on the inner pain I carried. Each step was like running on glass, early on. The pain of bone and metal scraping my ankle was with me on every run. Eventually, the pain turned to a numbing kind of euphoria – it must be like that for those out on thirst dances or fasting with the land or Sun Dances with piercings. One day, in a state of total bliss while running, I saw an old tree. It stood decrepit, but it was still noble in its own way. I swear I saw it wink at me as I passed the first time, its lead branch extended out toward the finish line. The next run, in a similar state, I felt the same presence and got the same courage to follow where the tree pointed, to finish the race. It was like that every time – the old tree was there, at the end of my run, assuring me I was on the right track. It kept me sober, kept me grounded. Years later, when I returned to rehab to thank the people who saved my life, I drove with my wife, Lucie, to see my tree. There it was, crooked and cranky just like before. I remembered it, and it remembered me. As we went to leave, Lucie noted a road sign beside the tree. It read “Carlsbad.” I never noticed it back when I was training. Lucie said, “Carlsbad is the German way to say where I was born in the Czech Republic. That’s how you say Karlovy Vary.” Then I looked at the tree again. For the first time, I noticed its long branch, the one that I believed pointed to the end of my daily course, was actually pointing to the sign, and not the end of the running course. The tree had been telling me the whole time to keep going – not to the end of the race – but toward my wife. The woman who’d change everything for me; the woman who’d help me back onto my feet and out of homelessness finally. I learned then that’s how ceremony really is: It comes to us in our daily lives just in different forms, and in ways we might not recognize at first. I guess I remember that tree as you remember the water. You talked about the early waves of depression in sobriety. Do you have any suggestions on how to fight the later waves? Things you do? People you see?

Knott: The waves are inescapable but I have learned to carry myself through them in better ways. Last year, my mom was diagnosed with two types of Stage 5 cancer. I felt like a little girl building sand castles on the beach with her back toward the ocean where a tsunami wave loomed in the distance. If I didn’t look, then perhaps it didn’t exist. During that period, my mind started to wander to using cocaine again after six years of sobriety. The thoughts invaded the simple moments – waiting at a stoplight, or when I was out picking up school-project materials with my son. It was then I knew I couldn’t walk through my grief and sadness alone. I took the steps to find a counsellor and she helped me walk through those feelings. I entered into this space where I learned how to let myself fall apart relying solely on the faith that Creator would put me back together again afterward. I find maintaining sobriety is never just a single choice but it is a series of small choices one makes over and over again. There is a humility in keeping your wellness, and I suppose the tip would be is that you have to be aware of your journey and when you need to ask for help. I can recall sitting in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting during my fourth rehab stint with styrofoam cup in hand, sludge coffee in cup and butt on a hard plastic seat. A young guy, around 20 years old, who had two years of sobriety, said something like, “I’m here because even though I know I’ve been sober for some time, there are things in my thinking that still aren’t right. I need other people to fix that, 'cause a broken mind can’t fix a broken mind.” Those are words I carry with me to this day. It is okay to need help and it is brave to ask for it.

Thistle: It’s been 11 years sober for me. I always think of how close I came to death – from suicide to people trying to kill me out on the street. Such is the life of a small-time hustler. That fear and desperation keep me sober. Plus, my foot is always in pain. The pain reminds me, without fail, to fly straight or else. I was also an old duck, 33 years old, when I found Lucie, so when she picked me, I felt like I’d won the lottery. Every morning, I’ve woken up, from that day to this, wondering how an old skid mark like me ended up with such a goddess like her. Those are what held me for 11 years. Simple, I know. And I say this knowing I don’t know much. I am a simple man. I wouldn’t even say I am well or that I have wellness or I am healed. I just deal. Do you feel this way, too?

Knott: I would say that I am more answer than I am question mark these days. Healing is a continuous and ongoing journey, so I have accepted that it is never really over with, especially as an Indigenous person living within a settler state. On that note, I discussed self-care today with my class of aspiring social workers and I am wondering, what is one quirky self-care thing you do?

Thistle: I go to the spa or play with my cat. I kick this stuffed frog we got at IKEA down the hall and the cat chases it. So fun.

Knott: Cuddles with my son, and babies in general, are medicine for me. He is reaching the age – he’s 11 – where cuddles may soon be a thing of the past so I really try to take in these moments. I am curious, did you find that maintaining sobriety while excelling as an academic was challenging?

Thistle: Yes, always. I daydream of smoking cigarettes and drinking a stiff whisky when I am happy. Sometimes I fantasize about smoking crack and I always have to remember to do my gratitude list because that reminds me of what I’ll lose if I slip. I know you recommend reconnecting with the land to help healing, but how would you help Indigenous urban people do that in the city?