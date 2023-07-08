Open this photo in gallery: Britain’s Defence Minister Ben Wallace, third left, inspects a Guard of Honor before a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, second left, in Tokyo on March 16.Takashi Aoyama

Peter McGill is a British journalist and author. He was based in Japan for 19 years.

Ezra Vogel’s Japan as Number One ranks among the most influential books about Asia. When published in 1979, it perfectly captured the spell cast by an emerging superpower, and the next decade appeared to vindicate the Harvard professor’s prophecy of Japanese ascendancy. A roll call of Japanese industries became all-conquering, and the Nikkei average of Japanese stock prices quintupled. It was calculated that the land value of a single central ward of Tokyo could purchase all of Canada.

As we all know, this ended in tears. When the mother-of-all bubbles burst, the Japanese banking system cratered, and Japan was consigned to “lost decades” of frustration and humiliation, as China wrested away the crown of Asian powerhouse. In 1979, Mao Zedong’s embalmed cadaver had only recently entered its Beijing mausoleum and the trial of the Gang of Four fanatics had not begun. Yet within three decades, China catapulted from Maoist isolation to surpass Japan as the world’s second-largest economy, intent on challenging the United States as global hegemon.

Prof. Vogel’s learn-from-Japan manifesto became an easy butt of mockery, as critics of “Japan Inc.” wallowed in schadenfreude. Yet today the book deserves dusting off. It is not just that Japan’s peerless railways, low crime rate, social discipline and etiquette, numeracy and literacy remain objects of rueful envy for much of the developed world. The Nikkei is back to where it was 33 years ago, just a few months after the stock bubble popped.

This time around, one of the big draws of Japan is that it is not like its colossal neighbour. As the U.S. tries to decouple from China, military tensions ratchet up and rival blocs solidify, Japan has astutely positioned itself as a reliable Western ally and safe haven for sensitive technologies. The world’s biggest chipmakers – Taiwan Semiconductor, Micron, Intel and Samsung – are pouring billions of dollars into Japanese factories. The chief executives of Apple, Google and OpenAI have joined Warren Buffett in waving their digital chequebooks around Tokyo.

Open this photo in gallery: A staff holds the Japanese flag in front of a Japan Ground Self-Defence Force's the 1/2 Ton Truck, during the handover ceremony of defence equipment for Ukraine at Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on May 24.Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press

The most startling change is the crumbling away of Japanese pacifism. China’s unflagging military buildup, especially its threat to take back democratic Taiwan by force, has effectively shattered Japan’s post-1945 consensus never to prepare for war again. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has vowed to increase defence spending by 60 per cent over the next five years. The shopping list includes hundreds of American cruise missiles capable of reaching inside China. The Tomahawks will later be replaced by Japan’s own long-range missiles, some of them for submarine launch.

“Unprecedented in the post-World War II era,” recently enthused Christopher Johnstone, a former CIA and Pentagon officer, now Japan Chair at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies based in Washington. “They effectively cast aside a series of policy norms related to defence that have been in place for decades, more than 50 years in some cases.”

The No-War Constitution

To wean Japan off militarism, young American jurists in the 1945-52 Allied Occupation drew up a Japanese constitution that forever renounces war “as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes.” To this end, “land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained.”

New Deal idealism encapsulated in Article 9 did not long survive contact with Cold War reality. In 1950, the U.S. authorized a National Police Reserve, which became the Japanese “Self-Defence Forces.” Over the decades, the SDF evolved into one of the world’s strongest militaries, although until now, each expansion of its scope has ignited fierce controversy at home. The latest development, an epochal lurch toward rearmament and offensive capability, has triggered remarkably little backlash. A retired Japanese vice-admiral had likened the unseemly scrabble for defence funds to “a swarm of ants trying to get any piece of the 43-trillion-yen [$440-billion] mountain of sugar that has emerged almost out of nowhere,” but Mr. Kishida easily swatted aside opposition demands in parliament for spending details.

Open this photo in gallery: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front, second from right, on the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan in Sagami Bay near Tokyo on Nov. 6, 2022.Kyodo via Reuters

Doubt swirls around Japan’s future military role in the event of conflict over Taiwan, 750 kilometres south of Okinawa, and there is little public awareness of what it might entail. “Japan is committed to the defence of Taiwan,” asserted Narushige Michishita, vice-president of an elite national graduate school in Tokyo and a former security adviser to the cabinet. When pressed, he conceded this is not yet official policy, as Mr. Kishida had to make military expansion “palatable to people.” Mr. Michishita added that the government has already spent more than “US$25-billion” on sophisticated American anti-missile defence, but as yet no drills have been held in major Japanese cities, “in case things might get out of control and people might get panicked.”

Rearming in response to China is the pretext for Japan breaking with the United States in joint development of weaponry. Frustrated by American unwillingness to share secrets of the Lockheed F-35 stealth fighter, Japan decided to partner with Britain and Italy in developing a next-generation alternative. BAE Systems and Leonardo are being joined by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which made the “Zero” fighters and torpedoes used in the 1941 Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor. The ultimate goal for Tokyo is to nurture a defence industry that exports sophisticated Japanese armaments – another nail in the coffin of Article 9.

Totemic divide

The 1947 pacifist constitution has long been a totemic divider in Japan. For right-wing nationalists such as former prime minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated last year, it represents a national humiliation, imposed on Japan by an occupying power after catastrophic defeat. Japan was either pushed into war, they argue, by Americans, British and Dutch who controlled large parts of Asia and its raw materials, or else was motivated by the purest of Japanese desires, to liberate Asia from the yoke of white colonialism. For them, the only way to recover national honour is to revise the constitution and restore the sovereign right to wage war. Liberals and left-wingers, who have been steadily losing influence, insist on the opposite. The war was the tragic result of Japanese imperial adventurism, militarism and blind emperor-worship, and the constitution is the guarantee that its horrors will never be repeated.

Thanks largely to Chinese aggression under Xi Jinping, and the constant firing of missiles toward Japan by impoverished pariah North Korea, sentiment in favour of bolstering Japanese defences and revising the constitution has been gaining ground. This further emboldens the Japanese right wing to rewrite history, to play down or deny past Japanese wrongdoing.

Unlike wartime Axis partner Germany, Japan has never managed to persuade its most important neighbours that it has truly atoned for past sins. No serving Japanese leader has matched the 1970 genuflection of West German chancellor Willy Brandt at the memorial to the Warsaw ghetto uprising. The closest in Japanese symbolism was the 2015 visit by former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama to the Seodaemun prison in Seoul, where hundreds of Korean independence fighters were incarcerated, and many tortured and executed, during Japan’s colonial rule from 1910 to 1945. Mr. Hatoyama knelt before a monument to those who died in the prison and bowed his head to the ground. The gesture impressed South Koreans, but was met with scorn and ridicule by right-wing Japanese.

Open this photo in gallery: Victims of Japan's forced labor and their family members arrive at the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 29, 2018.Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press

Washington wants Tokyo and Seoul to get along, so that its two East Asian treaty allies, which host more than 80,000 U.S. military personnel between them, can share the burden of defence against China and North Korea. The Biden administration is holding its breath that an agreement by South Korea to abandon a demand that Japanese companies pay compensation to forced labourers will stick. South Korea proposed that payments instead be made by a government-backed foundation, funded by voluntary contributions from Japanese and South Korean companies. U.S. President Joe Biden hailed “a ground-breaking new chapter of co-operation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies.” In South Korea, nationalists have angrily denounced President Yoon Suk Yeol’s concession to Japan as a pusillanimous betrayal.

The two countries had been at loggerheads since South Korea’s supreme court ordered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Nippon Steel to compensate 15 South Koreans, or their descendants, who had been forced to work for them before 1945. Hundreds of thousands of Koreans were conscripted by Japanese companies to work for little or no wages during the Second World War.

The Abe government reacted with fury to the court verdict and banned the export to South Korea of industrial materials needed to make semiconductors, citing national security concerns. Japan insists all claims for redress relating to the colonial period were settled when the two nations eventually normalized relations in 1965.

Mutual animosity led to 14 years of on-off treaty negotiations. The enmity has very deep roots. In the late 16th century, Japanese warlord Hideyoshi invaded the Korean peninsula and offered rewards for how many Koreans and Chinese could be killed. As proof, samurai hacked off the noses and ears of at least 330,000 Koreans, pickled them in brine and brought them back to Japan, where they were piled into mounds. (The largest one is in Kyoto and has become a pilgrimage site for Koreans.) In 1895, Japanese assassins butchered the consort, Empress Myeongseong – a.k.a. Queen Min – inside the grounds of the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. During 25 years of colonial rule, Japan banned the Korean alphabet, compelled the adoption of Japanese surnames and enforced worship at Shinto shrines. On the plus side, colonial rule modernized the Korean economy, improved education and produced an efficient bureaucracy.

Open this photo in gallery: A public TV screen broadcasts news of North Korea's launch of its first spy satellite, on a street in Tokyo on May 31.Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press

Relations were beset by a toxic tangle of Korean victimhood, or han, with Japanese haughtiness. A sympathetic Korean president, Park Chung-hee, who had attended a Japanese military academy, together with secret Japanese funding of his political party, and the promise of Japanese grants and loans, were insufficient to break the diplomatic impasse. According to Victor Cha, a Korean American scholar who served on the U.S. National Security Council under George W. Bush, what finally cut the Gordian knot was intense American pressure during the Vietnam War. The U.S. was becoming increasingly concerned about China and believed “reconciliation between Seoul and Tokyo would undergird the U.S.-led ‘anti-communist arc’ in the Pacific stretching for the Philippines and Indochina through Taiwan, Japan, and Korea,” Dr. Cha wrote.

Since 1965, tensions have frequently boiled over. Censorship of school textbooks has contributed to a lack of general knowledge in Japan about Korean history and a shameful roster of conservative Japanese politicians have issued denials of colonial repression. Meanwhile, there is entrenched suspicion in Tokyo that Korean politicians cynically exploit Japanese feelings of guilt.

The old Japanese Government-General Building in central Seoul was a symbol of Korean subjugation. The grey granite monolith, topped with a copperplate dome, stood in the grounds of the Gyeongbokgung Palace, and obstructed sight of the few royal buildings spared from destruction. Adding insult to injury, the colonial building, when viewed from the air, was shaped like the first of the two kanji characters for Nippon, meaning “sun.”

On the 50th anniversary of Korean liberation from Japanese rule, I was among those invited to a ceremonial start of demolition. A crane lifted off the dome to the sound of exploding fireworks, traditional Korean music and dancing. It was the apogee of Kim Young-sam’s presidency.

Today, American Realpolitik concerns about China once again lie behind a renewed push for reconciliation. Lasting success will depend on a change in national mindsets. The auguries so far are decidedly mixed.

The conservative Chosun Ilbo drily noted that Japan’s textbook censors have deleted mention of the massacre of Koreans after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake in Tokyo. “Korea needs to cooperate with the U.S. and Japan in order to deal with regional threats. But it is unwise to expect any goodwill gestures from Japan,” the newspaper warned.