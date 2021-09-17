 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

What if childcare was a dads’ issue too?

Elizabeth Renzetti
Elizabeth Renzetti
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

If you’re an advocate for universal, affordable child care, do you sometimes feel like you’re Sisyphus? Except that instead of fruitlessly pushing a boulder up a hill, you’re pushing a chunky baby in a stroller, and never reaching the summit? Check a) for yes and b) for hell yes.

This federal election has unexpectedly spun into many random directions, none of them good. When we should be debating how to care for our children and deal with the horrors of climate change, we’re instead talking about who threw rocks at the Prime Minister. It has literally descended into a schoolyard fight.

Yet the advocates for child care continue to push that chunky baby up the hill, bless them. I won’t remind you that 15 years ago, as the goal of a comprehensive child-care plan drew tantalizingly close, Paul Martin’s Liberals lost the election and the stroller went careening down the mountain like something out of a Sergei Eisenstein movie. The wheels fell off, and it’s taken this long to put them back on.

Story continues below advertisement

So I was happy when a friend sent me an open letter addressed to candidates on the issue of child care. It was signed by many bright and powerful women. It begins: “We are moms. We are working moms. We are retired moms. We are moms-to-be. We are moms who work at home and moms who work from home. We are moms who want to go to work. We are also moms who are out of work.”

Wow, I thought. Good for these women, taking on an extra burden of advocacy when they’re probably stretched thinner than wallpaper. If emotional labour had a market value, they’d all be billionaires. But then I noticed something missing. Perhaps you did too?

A war on women is just beginning with Texas’s abortion law

Health care was dangerous even before the anti-vaxxers arrived

That’s right, it’s the dads. Where is the corresponding letter from concerned fathers, lamenting the lack of affordable, accessible child care in this country? Where is the letter that begins, “We are dads. We are dads who sometimes can’t find the exact right shade of purple marker to draw a unicorn, but we try. We are dads who think popcorn is a fine main course for dinner, and we are throwing our support behind a national system of affordable and accessible day care, because we know it will be good for our wives and our sisters and our friends and our kids. We know it will be good for the future of the country. And you know what? It’ll be good for dads too.”

That’s a letter I’d sign, even if I had to fake a dad signature (would Bobby Pin be too obvious?) For too long, child care has been framed as a women’s issue, not just in Canada but in many parts of the world. Women are assumed to be the primary stakeholders, because they do much of the work of child care, for economic reasons (being paid less than men) and for cultural ones (because care work, largely thankless and unpaid, is considered female). If you look at the advocates for better child care, the economists and researchers and columnists, they’re usually – though not exclusively – women.

But what if we dared to flip that script, as the management consultants like to say. What if we considered that good child care is not just a mom’s issue, not just a parents’ issue, but an issue that affects all of us in the long run?

A good, well-run, easily accessible and affordable child-care network would not only allow women with children to participate fully in the labour force – although that alone should be enough to guarantee its support. (Twelve times as many mothers as fathers left the work force during the pandemic, according to an RBC study.) It also makes economic sense. Britain’s IPPR think tank found that every woman who returned to work put $35,000 in government tax revenue coffers over four years. A report from Deloitte earlier this year found similarly robust rewards: “The return to government from investing in early learning and childcare is greater than the cost of investment, meaning that funding of early learning makes sense even when governments are running large deficits in the wake of the pandemic.”

Quite apart from the economic argument, there is the long-term health benefit to children, particularly from marginalized backgrounds, of stable and affordable care. There is the benefit to early childhood educators, who would be hired and paid a decent wage under the expansion plans offered by the Liberals and NDP. Finally, there is the incalculable benefit of new capacity, so that parents do not have to buy wigs because they’ve torn all their hair out looking for a place for their kids. And that’s a lot of parents: According to Statistics Canada, some 40 per cent of parents reported difficulty finding child care in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP and Liberals want to build capacity and ensure affordability. The Conservatives’ plan of a refundable tax credit for child care does nothing to ensure that there will be enough places to send those kids. It does nothing to guarantee that women whose lives have been thrown into disarray during COVID will be able to get back to work.

But, once again, this is not – or at least it shouldn’t be – a woman’s issue. Women have already shouldered far too much of the burden in this pandemic. It’s time for everybody else to step up and make dinner, supervise the homework, pick up a dirty sock or two, and cast a vote for the future. Because nobody wants to keep pushing that baby up the hill.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies