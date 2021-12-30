The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies on the roof of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, on March 26, 2018.GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

Nina L. Khrushcheva is professor of International Affairs at The New School and the co-author (with Jeffrey Tayler) of In Putin’s Footsteps: Searching for the Soul of an Empire Across Russia’s Eleven Time Zones.

With thousands of Russian troops now massed near Ukraine’s border, the announcement that Russia and the United States will soon hold security talks is undoubtedly welcome. It is a lot harder to talk past someone in the same room.

Russia and the West have been doing just that for most of Vladimir Putin’s 21 years in power. And nowhere is the West’s consistent failure to understand Mr. Putin clearer than in U.S. assessments of Russia’s Ukraine policy – especially the claim that Mr. Putin may be seeking to “reconstitute the Soviet Union” as part of a “legacy project.”

It is easy to see why one might think he is. Mr. Putin’s recent lament that the Soviet Union’s collapse almost exactly 30 years ago was a “tragedy” and the end of “historical Russia” was hardly the first of its kind. And the current troop buildup comes less than a decade after Russia invaded Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea.

But the conclusion that Putin is attempting a kind of Soviet reunification is facile. The late U.S. diplomat and strategist George F. Kennan – the architect of America’s Cold War policy of Soviet containment, for whom I conducted research at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton in the 1990s – would have argued that Russia’s behaviour is best explained through the lens of it being a “special nation.”

Echoing American exceptionalism, there is a sense among Russians that their country is a fundamentally great power with a pivotal historical role to play. According to a 2020 poll, 58 per cent of Russians support the country following its “own special path,” and a whopping 75 per cent think that the Soviet era was the “greatest time” in their country’s history. Yet, crucially, only 28 per cent of respondents report wanting to “return to the path the Soviet Union was following.” In other words, the notion that the West could pursue an eastward expansion of NATO without pushback was always pure folly.

In 1998, when the U.S. Senate ratified NATO’s expansion to Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, he predicted that Russia would “gradually react quite adversely,” and the West would claim that is just “how the Russians are.” Since then, NATO has expanded to 11 more ex-Communist countries, including three former Soviet republics. And, sure enough, Mr. Putin is now demanding that NATO deny membership to former Soviet countries and scale back its military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. To no one’s surprise, the U.S. and its allies have refused.

In fact, the West has consistently portrayed Russian resistance to NATO’s eastward expansion as paranoid revanchism. No one is threatening Russia, the logic goes; it is Russia that is threatening its neighbours, including by invading Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014.

But the West cannot reasonably expect the Kremlin to accept at face value NATO’s claim that it is a purely defensive alliance. After all, since the end of the Cold War, NATO has edged closer and closer to Russia’s borders, embracing lands to which Russia is bound by history, geography, and security interests.

That is not all the West is getting wrong about Russia. Many in the U.S. and Europe also seem convinced that the surge in nationalist sentiment that followed the annexation of Crimea has fizzled out for good.

While Russians today do have little appetite for war, this does not mean that Russians are willing to sacrifice their own perceived security. On the contrary, by ignoring Russians’ concerns about NATO, the U.S. and Europe will bolster support for Mr. Putin. Already, just 4 per cent of Russians blame the Kremlin for the recent troop surge, with the rest blaming the U.S. or Ukraine.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dons fatigues and praises the military, or presses for a firm commitment on the country’s NATO membership, ordinary Russians get the message that there is a security threat on the border – and it is not the Russian troops now found there. Ukrainian politicians only reinforce this impression by proclaiming that the country must prepare to retake Crimea by force.

Reasonably, the U.S. wants to prevent anything like a repeat of 2014 in Ukraine. But geopolitics is a matter of cold calculation, not fairness. And while the “exceptional” U.S. has long been able to act in its own strategic interest without, as one author put it, “the consequences that come with doing so,” the time may have come for it to account for new variables.

Unless and until that changes, the cycle of crises will continue, with escalating, and potentially catastrophic, risks.

