 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

What will the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan mean for global terrorism?

Jessica Davis
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the U.S. embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, on Aug. 17.

STR/The Associated Press

Jessica Davis is the president of Insight Threat Intelligence, a former senior strategic intelligence analyst with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the author of Illicit Money: Financing Terrorism in the Twenty-First Century, which comes out in September.

The speed and decisiveness of the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan is a humanitarian, human rights and international counterterrorism disaster. The resurgence of an organization that has a historical and ongoing relationship with a number of terrorist groups in the region, and the establishment of a Taliban government in Afghanistan, will provide safe haven, state sponsorship and operational freedom to a number of different movements. The withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from the country will only constrain policy responses to the resurgence of the threat posed by the likes of al-Qaeda, too.

The question, on a counterterrorism level, is whether the Taliban will be interested in restricting – or supporting – terrorist activity in the country moving ahead. It may not be free rein for terrorist groups in Afghanistan, but the worst-case scenario is that the country becomes once again a nexus of jihad, with a government patron willing to turn a blind eye, or perhaps assist, terrorist groups. With the Taliban having already quickly shifted from a non-state actor to a state-based one, Canada and its allies will require enhanced intelligence and a recommitment to counterterrorism efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

To start, our frame of analysis on issues such as the Taliban’s financial strength, operational capabilities and strategic objectives must immediately be re-assessed. In recent years, the Taliban has had to rely on the opium economy and other informal means of raising funds; they now have access to Afghanistan’s entire economy and population to tax and extort, giving them the means to extend their influence globally. In the short term, the Taliban will be busy consolidating power in the country. This will allow terrorist groups like al-Qaeda, Islamic State – Khorosan Province and others to maintain and expand their presence in Afghanistan.

According to estimates from the United Nations, al-Qaeda already has between 400 and 600 members in Afghanistan. The Taliban also has a “deep and historical” relationship with terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e Taiba; when the Taliban took control of Bagram Air Base a few days ago, they released senior al-Qaeda and Tehreek-E-Taliban leaders who were being detained there. Meanwhile, the Taliban has an adversarial relationship with Islamic State-Khorosan Province (ISKP), but this relationship could evolve depending on the still-unclear domestic and foreign policy objectives of the Taliban government.

The Taliban may yet find reasons to restrain al-Qaeda, particularly in terms of international terrorist operations. However, many states find their terrorist proxies or clients difficult to control, and al-Qaeda may still have the aspiration and capability to attack the United States and its allies regardless of the wishes of their host government.

Canada and its allies have limited options in responding to the threat now posed by terrorist groups in the region. With the U.S. and NATO withdrawing from Afghanistan, counterterrorism will have to be done from a distance, which presents different challenges. NATO countries, or a smaller alliance like the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group, could conduct air strikes against terrorist training camps and sites containing money and resources to limit al-Qaeda and ISKP’s ability to execute international terrorist attacks. Intelligence collection in the country and region has not stopped, but is likely to be constrained going forward.

If China or Russia recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, international sanctions may also be difficult, if not impossible, to implement. This will hinder the activities of the United Nations sanctions committee responsible for monitoring al-Qaeda’s activities. Unilateral sanctions, even if co-ordinated amongst a group of countries, will have limited impact without Russia and China’s support.

Canada needs to re-establish Afghanistan as a top intelligence priority. This will require balancing the resources of our security and intelligence community, particularly in light of the growing threat from the extreme right. It would also be prudent for Ottawa to augment the country’s intelligence capabilities to allow for more enhanced (and foreign) intelligence collection on both these threats. Finally, Canada needs to redouble its efforts to prevent extremist travel to Afghanistan. The establishment of Taliban control will almost certainly inspire wannabe jihadists to travel to join one of the many groups in the region – and we will need to do a better job at preventing travel to Afghanistan and the region than the federal government did to Syria.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies